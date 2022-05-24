Rita Moreno Joins Cast Of ‘Fast 10’ & Vin Diesel Is Nearly Brought To Tears: Watch

Rita Moreno, 90, has joined the cast of Fast & Furious 10. Vin Diesel, 54, announced that the Oscar winner will be playing Dom Toretto’s grandmother in the upcoming film, sharing a video of the pair on set with Michelle Rodriguez on May 24. “It’s been my dream forever to work with Rita Moreno and the fact that she’s here playing my grandmother makes my soul smile,” Vin said. “I’m so blessed.”

Rita happily chimed in to share her joy at being apart of the film. “I think my old age was waiting for you to invite me,” she told Vin. “Isn’t that nice? I’m here, and the answer is yes I’ll do it. Not only do it, I’m tickled. I’m so thrilled, this is gonna be such fun.” Vin couldn’t stop smiling and thanked the iconic actress for joining Fast X. After saying “I love you” to Rita, Vin panned the camera to Michelle, 43, who excitedly yelled, “Rita Moreno in the house baby!”

Vin captioned his post, “Week 6!!! Blessings…#FastX.” Rita isn’t the only A-list newcomer to the action-packed franchise. Jason Momoa and Brie Larson have both secured roles in Fast 10. Jason is playing the villain, while Brie’s character is still unknown.

Fast X, the tenth installment in the beloved Fast & Furious franchise, comes out on May 19, 2023. Returning cast members include Tyrese Gibson as Roman Pearce, Nathalie Emmanuel as Ramsey, Sung King as Han Lue, Helen Mirren as Queenie Shaw, John Cena as Jakob Toretto, and more. Jordana Brewster is also back as Mia Toretto, although Vin previously revealed that his on-screen sister was nearly cut from the film.

“You will never believe who corrected the very important role of Mia… my daughter, the Alpha Angel, who told the director [Justin Lin] very plainly and honestly ‘NO MIA NO FAST 10!’ ” Vin wrote on Instagram in April. Additionally, Vin explained he’s continued the Fast and Furious franchise — which is set to end after the eleventh film — to “always honor” his late co-star, Paul Walker. “Thank you for believing in me, in us… I won’t rest until I make you, him… and the universe proud,” he said.