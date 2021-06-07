Vin Diesel ‘Filled With Emotion’ Over Throwback Pic With Paul Walker Ahead Of ‘F9’ Release

Vin Diesel took to Instagram to share a touching message and photo dedicated to his late friend of ‘Fast & Furious’ co-star, Paul Walker. See the image Paul’s daughter, Meadow, sent to Vin Diesel.

The release of F9: The Fast Saga is less than 20 days away, and one of the franchise’s stars, Vin Diesel, took time to remember his late co-star, Paul Walker, on Instagram. The action star, 53, shared a throwback photo to the social media platform on June 6, featuring the two actors from years ago. In the snap, Paul and Vin smiled brightly for the camera, with both wearing sunglasses and casual black shirts. You can see the photo here.

More touching than the photo, however, was the emotional caption that Vin shared alongside the image. “Weeks away from the F9 release… in preproduction for the finale that starts only months from now,” Vin’s caption began, referencing the upcoming film Fast & Furious 10, which was recently announced. Then, Vin revealed who it was that sent him the photo of the two Fast & Furious stars.

“[Meadow Walker] sends me this image and tells me how happy the photo makes her feel,” Vin wrote, mentioning Paul’s now 22-year-old daughter. “Naturally, one gets filled with emotion, purpose and ultimately gratitude,” the actor went on. Finally, Vin ended his caption with a moving sentiment.

“Eternal brotherhood is a blessing beyond words. Hope to make you proud… All love, Always,” he wrote. Fans of the actor were so affected by what he shared to the social media platform that they took to the comment section to share their thoughts. Even Meadow Walker left a comment on the photo. “I love you,” the burgeoning young model wrote. It’s been nearly eight years since Paul Walker’s tragic death at the age of 40.

The beloved Fast & Furious star passed away in November 2013, after sustaining serious injuries from a single-vehicle collision. Since then Vin and the cast of the Fast & Furious franchise have kept Paul’s memory alive by regularly paying tribute to the actor. Vin has also become an important figure in Meadow Walker’s life; the two are practically family. With the release of F9 less than three weeks away, fans will undoubtedly leave the movie theater filled with emotion after watching the latest installment in the action franchise.