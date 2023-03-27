‘Fast & Furious’ Star Tyrese Gibson’s Girlfriend Admits She Was Initially ‘More Interested’ In Paul Walker

It’s all fun and games until her type is your late bestie! Fast & Furious star Tyrese Gibson, 44, was shocked to hear his girlfriend, Zelie Timothy‘s “type” is his late co-star and pal, Paul Walker. The 27-year-old beauty revealed the truth bomb to her boyfriend during an Instagram Live, shared on Mar. 26 (watch the video here). “He wasn’t my type at all,” the Instagram model quipped. “My type is actually Paul Walker, rest in peace. He wasn’t my type at all. And my type is not white. I was just more interested in Paul.”

SHOCKED: Tyrese's girlfriend Zelie Timothy said on a live that Tyrese’s close friend Paul William Walker IV was actually her type and not Tyrese. #tyresegibson #PaulWalker #zelietimothy pic.twitter.com/ozihV0jiQB — 🎥The Random Report🗣🎙 (@Snow_242) March 26, 2023

After the 44-year-old actor heard his leading lady‘s confession, he replied, “don’t touch me!”, as she continued to caress his shoulders. “Even when I met him, I was like, ‘Eh, he’s kinda old.’ I just like his smile,” Zelie went on. “His personality was OK, but he didn’t understand the Instagram model thing. He would always talk down on Instagram models.” Tyrese continued to be unamused and added, “this went really bad. This just went really bad, really fast.”

Tyrese asked Zelie if she would’ve preferred to have Paul rather than him. “So you wanted the homie? You didn’t want me,” he said, to which she explained what she meant. “I never said I wanted the homie. I just said he was cuter,” she noted. “You know all this. I wasn’t your type either, so relax.” Her beau continued to be fixated on her calling him out for his age, “you said I’m old!” The brunette content creator reassured her man by rubbing his chest and talking about their “love story” at the end of the clip. “So now we’re here. It’s an actual somewhat of a love story, which is crazy because I didn’t know that I…”, she said before he interjected with, “No, I’m done. No, don’t touch me.”

After the clip was re-posted by several fan accounts, many of their fans reacted to Zelie’s confession in several comments sections on social media. “He meant that from the depths of his soul,” one fan joked, while another added, “How disrespectful… you can see his soul leave his body lmfaoo.” The duo recently celebrated their two year anniversary on Mar. 1, which Tyrese’s girlfriend documented via Instagram. “I still remember the day we first met @tyrese, both just looking for someone to share a laugh with, sitting across from each other at your house until 5 in the morning. Months passed, sharing stories and secrets and supporting each other through life’s ups and downs. Now here we are kissing & 2 years in,” she captioned the set of kissing photos.

Prior to that, the Baby Boy star talked about his girlfriend to PEOPLE in Oct. 2022. In the interview, Tyrese opened up about how he and Zelie began talking online. “I don’t remember exactly what my pickup line was, but I sent her a DM, and I just remember complimenting her,” he said at the time. “When I got on the phone to talk to her, one of the things that was shocking was she just had such a sweetness. Her energy was just so soft-spoken.” Their relationship blossomed after his divorce from Samantha Lee Gibson, who he separated from in Dec. 2020. Samantha and her ex-husband also welcomed a daughter, Soraya Lee, 4, during their relationship. The proud dad also shares Shayla, 15, with his ex-wife, Norma Gibson.