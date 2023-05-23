Vin Diesel Breaks Silence On Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Fast X’ Return After Years Long Feud

Dwayne Johnson, 51, is officially apart of the Fast & Furious franchise again after popping up in the Fast X post-credits scene. And fans were shocked by Dwayne’s cameo since he quit the franchise years ago because of his feud with co-star Vin Diesel, 55. Vin broke his silence about Dwayne’s big return to the film franchise in an interview with Entertainment Tonight on May 20, the day after Fast X released in theaters.

“We have such a great cast,” Vin said. “We lead with love. We try to create an environment where people can do their best work.” He continued, “That’s all actors really want, is to feel as though they’re supported to create unique characters. Characters that last forever, and you see that in this franchise.”

In an interview with Variety, Vin said he’s “excited” to have both Dwayne’s Luke Hobbs and Gal Gadot‘s Gisele Yashar return to the franchise, which will continue with Fast 11 that’s expected to be released in 2025. “I’m so excited to have them back home and even more excited to see fan reactions and to see how happy it makes people,” he said.

Dwayne previously starred in 4 Fast & Furious films, as well as the spinoff Hobbs & Shaw, before he exited the franchise due to drama with Vin. In November 2021, Vin publicly pleased with Dwayne to return for Fast X. “My little brother Dwayne… the time has come,” Vin wrote in an Instagram post, adding, “You must show up, do not leave the franchise idle you have a very important role to play. Hobbs can’t be played by no other. I hope that you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny.”

A month later, Dwayne responded to Vin’s message and claimed that he would never return to the franchise. “I told him directly — and privately — that I would not be returning to the franchise,” the actor told CNN. “I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return.”