Bella Thorne Engaged To Entrepreneur Mark Emms After Less Than A Year Of Dating

Bella Thorne has found the one! The 25-year-old actress announced she and her boyfriend of less than a year, entrepreneur Mark Emms, are engaged via an interview with Vogue that dropped on Friday, May 26. The pair first met at model Cara Delevingne‘s birthday party in Ibiza in Aug 2022. “It was love at first sight as the sun rose,” Bella recalled to Vogue about their fateful first meeting.

Bella revealed that Mark, a producer and the co-owner of New York City’s The Mulberry, asked for her hand in marriage on Saturday, May 13th at her Los Angeles home. He proposed with a 10-carat diamond, which she showed off in Instagram pictures shared by Vogue Weddings. The sweet couple flashed the extra-large sparkler in a selfie and a mirror selfie that had Bella’s ring finger front and center. Bella went makeup-free for the snapshots and wore a cropped white tee with a striped skirt that was seemingly worn over a high-legged bikini bottom.

The former Disney Channel star is already imagining their special day. She told Vogue she pictures herself saying, “I do”, at a countryside manor in the United Kingdom. She already knows she wants to wear several gowns — perhaps vintage Schiaparelli or Dior. “Every bride does not need one gown, but four!” she told the outlet.

Bella and the director sparked romance rumors in Aug. 2022 after they were seen spotting kissing on a boat in Greece together and then hanging out at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights the following month. A week later, PEOPLE confirmed their romance. “It’s new, and they’re having fun,” a person close to Bella and Mark told the publication. “They’ve been dating for about a month.”

They went Instagram official on Valentine’s Day this year when the Thorne Dynasty founder posted a picture of her and the Bad Vegan producer recreating the famous spaghetti scene from Disney’s Lady and The Tramp. “Find someone u want to share ur candy with, she captioned the post, which included several other adorable snaps of the couple. “Ps.this sexy tall British man is mine so get yah own cuz I feel like kickin Ass today”.

Bella and Mark’s romance emerged just three months after the Midnight Sun actress called off her year-long engagement to Italian actor Benjamin Mascolo. “Their conflicting schedules led to a lot of time apart that eventually resulted in the breakup, but the two have parted ways amicably,” a source told PEOPLE at the time.