Kim Kardashian Reveals She & Pete Had ‘Talks & Talks’ About Breaking Up Before Split

May 25, 2023 12:30AM EDT
Season 3 of The Kardashians picked up filming in mid-August 2022, right after news broke that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson had broken up after nine months of dating. “I’m single,” Kim said in the show’s premiere episode on May 25. “I’m single and not ready to mingle, and that’s okay.”

Kim met up with Scott Disick and Khloe Kardashian and briefly discussed the split. The reality star/businesswoman admitted that she and Pete had been talking about ending things well before they actually went through with it. “Breakups are just not my thing,” she shared. “I’m just proud of myself. We had talks and talks. We had been talking about it. It was both of us just communicating really well about it. It’s obviously sad. Nine months is a long time. I don’t have random hookups and relationships.”

kim kardashian pete davidson
Kim and Pete at the 2022 Met Gala. (Stephen Lovekin/BEI/Shutterstock)

Shortly after Pete and Kim made a major statement by attending the Met Gala together in May 2022, he jetted off to Australia to film a new project. Kim was seen visiting him there in mid-July, but just three weeks later, it was revealed that the two had broken up. Kim didn’t specify what exactly led to the split, but she did hint that her ex-husband, Kanye West’s, behavior may have played a role.

“There was a lot of guilt. [Pete] went through a lot because of my relationship,” Kim said. While Kim and Pete were together, Kanye openly slammed the relationship. He even went as far as releasing a music video in which he imagined what it would be like to kill the comedian.

kim kardashian pete davidson
Kim and Pete at White House Correspondent’s Dinner. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

 Kim appeared to be pretty upset about her single status when she filmed this episode back in August. However, she was also optimistic for the future. “I go back and forth in my feelins sometimes, like, ‘Ugh, who’s ever going to want to date me? I have four kids. I’m in my 40s. Who’s going to want to deal with the [drama]?'” she wondered. “But my person will be like, ‘F*** all that. It’s going to be hard, but we’re together and we’re going to do this.’ So I’m just waiting for that person.”

Kim has not been romantically linked to anyone since her split from Pete. The two dated from October 2021 until August 2022, and before that, Kim was married to Kanye for more than 7 years. Kim and Pete recently reunited at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 and looked to be having a friendly conversation in a photo from the event.

