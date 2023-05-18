Jon Gosselin Admits He Hasn’t Spoken To Twin Daughters Mady & Cara In 9 Years

Jon Gosselin, 46, says his 22-year-old twins Mady and Cara with ex ate Gosselin haven’t been responding to his texts, and the former reality TV star admitted they haven’t spoken in nearly 10 years. “The last time I spoke to Mady and Cara was 2014,” he told The U.S. Sun in an interview published May 18. “I periodically text Mady and Cara to see if I get a response and at this point, I’ve never heard from them.”

He added that, “Sadly I am not attending Mady and Cara’s college graduations.” According to the outlet, he also claimed they have “ignored” his attempts to engage them via text message. Jon and Kate, who split in 2009, also famously share 19-year-old sextuplets Aaden, Collin, Joel, Hannah, Alexis and Leah.

When she was 15 years old, Mady stated in a blistering comment to PEOPLE, “He doesn’t even know us… And the last thing I have time for is a toxic relationship.” Cady added at the time, “I wouldn’t even know what to say about him.” The comments come after Jon’s insistence that he wants to “rebuild” his allegedly alienated relationship with his kids.

“I am relieved that court is over and I can focus on rebuilding my relationships with my children who now live in North Carolina and New York,” the personality told Us Weekly in an interview earlier this month. “It’s a very freeing feeling to not have to worry about lawsuits from Kate and really opens the door for me to reach out to my other children. I truly hope for the best.”

He continued, lamenting to the outlet that his kids are “full grown adults and unfortunately we missed those opportunities when they were growing up,” he said. “With that said, there are many events coming up like the kids’ graduations, and hopefully seeing my ex and my other children isn’t awkward but instead a new beginning.”

Kate was given full physical custody of their famous brood after their ten-year marriage, which began in 1999, collapsed. Collin and Hannah stood by their father, but the other six children fell out of touch with him. The ongoing custody war included a hefty child support claim by Kate, which was dropped last summer.