Jon Gosselin Hopes To ‘Rebuild’ Relationship With His Kids After Custody Battle With Kate

Jon Gosselin, 46, wants to “rebuild” his relationship with his and ex Kate Gosselin‘s kids, including 22-year-old twins Mady and Cara, and sextuplets, Alexis, Collin, Joel, Hannah, Leah and Aaden, who are all turning 19 on May 10, now that they are all adults. The reality star and his former wife were previously involved in a custody battle, when the kids were under 18, and he admitted to being “relieved” now that that’s all over. He also revealed where the children now live.

“I am relieved that court is over and I can focus on rebuilding my relationships with my children who now live in North Carolina and New York,” Jon told Us Weekly on May 3. “It’s a very freeing feeling to not have to worry about lawsuits from Kate and really opens the door for me to reach out to my other children. I truly hope for the best.”

“The kids are full grown adults and unfortunately we missed those opportunities when they were growing up,” Jon continued. “With that said, there are many events coming up like the kids’ graduations, and hopefully seeing my ex and my other children isn’t awkward but instead a new beginning.”

Jon’s comments come after Kate, who was married to him from 1999 until 2009, was awarded full custody of their eight children. Hannah and Collin opted to stay with their dad in 2018 and he hadn’t been in touch with the other six kids. Last year, Kate reportedly sued Jon for $132,875 in child support but the case was dropped by Aug. 2022.

“There is proof in legal documents from June 2018 that show the Superior Court of PA quashed Kate’s appeal for Jon to pay her $132K,” a source told Us Weekly. “They quashed the whole thing so he never owed her any money.”

Jon went on to say that now that courts are no longer involved, he doesn’t think a coparenting relationship with Kate will ever happen. “At this point the chance of coparenting with my ex has likely come to an end,” he said. He also confirmed that Hannah and Collin have “moved on” from the family drama. “There is a sense of relief for me that they can move on, into adulthood without the stigma of mom and dad attending family court,” he said.