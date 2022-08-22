Kate Gosselin’s Lawyer Claims Jon Owes Child Support Amid Drama Over Kids’ Money

Kate Gosselin‘s lawyer is defending the 47-year-old mother of eight following her ex-husband Jon Gosselin‘s claims that she stole money from two of their children. “Kate’s integrity is impeccable. I can’t say the same for Jon Gosselin,” attorney Richard J. Puleo told Us Weekly on Aug. 22. “He clearly owes her $132,875 in child support, not counting interest, from the day it was entered,” he added. HollywoodLife reached out to Jon’s representatives for comment on the new statements but did not immediately hear back.

The clapback came days after court documents obtained by The Sun revealed that Jon, 45, claimed Kate took $100,000 from two of their children to fund their lives. Kate admitted to withdrawing $50,000 from daughter Hannah and son Collin‘s trust in order “to survive.” However, about a year later, she purchased a $750K lake house in North Carolina. According to Jon, Kate has yet to return the money to her children, who are now both 18.

“It’s disgusting and it’s morally wrong,” Jon slammed in an Aug. 18 interview with The Sun. “Parents are not supposed to withdraw any money from these accounts without permission and without drawing up paperwork that they will pay it back — but she has produced no paperwork and no payments have been made. You can’t just live off your kids’ money.”

Jon and Kate became household names when they landed their TV series, Jon and Kate Plus 8, in 2007. It aired for a decade, but the former couple announced their divorce two seasons into the show, and it turned into a nasty battle over money and custody. It all ripped more than just two former lovers apart; Jon only has a relationship with two of his children, Hannah and Collin, who both reside with him.

Jon’s sextuplets turned 18 in May, and he previously told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he was beyond excited for the big milestone in their lives. “I’m actually looking forward to [having] 18-year-olds. I’ve been looking forward to that for what, 12 years?” he said. “I’m hoping that there will be willingness to venture out and find each other, free the coupe kind of thing and free the nest.” As of this writing, Jon has not mended his relationship with his other children, but he has expressed numerous times that he is hopeful it will happen.