Jon Gosselin Reveals How It Felt To Visit The OG ‘Jon & Kate Plus 8’ House After 12 Years

Jon Gosselin returned to the Pennsylvania home that made him a household name and he revealed EXCLUSIVELY to HL how it made him feel!

Jon Gosselin, 44, was wrapping up a day of work when he decided to pull over at the Pennsylvania home TLC viewers fell in love with when they first met him on Jon & Kate Plus 8 in 2007. The nostalgic moment brought back all the feels for the reality alum, which he opened up about. “I pass it on the highway 100 times with Amazon,” Jon told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on Oct. 7, referencing his full-time job. “I travel that highway a lot. I was actually down one road that connects so I said, ‘I’m just going to stop. Why not?’ Who cares? I’m just a normal person now. I was working with my partner, the International DJ Casper and we were in the studio together working on some music and I was like, ‘You know what? I’m going to swing by my old stomping grounds and crib.”

The DJ and Amazon employee once lived in the home with his now ex-wife, Kate Gosselin, 46. The former couple split after 10 years of marriage in 2010. Their once famous show documented their lives as they raised twins Mady and Cara Gosselin, 20, and their adorable sextuplet siblings, Joel, Aiden, Collin, Hannah, Alexis and Leah, 17. Jon currently has custody of Collin and Hannah while their siblings live with their mother (Mady and Cara are now at college in New York City).

He even decided to knock and see if the new owners were willing to come to the door to say hello! “I actually rang their doorbell and nobody was home,” Jon revealed. “I don’t remember who bought the house or if it’s the second owner after me and no one was home and the neighbors were looking at me like, ‘My God!’ and then I just took a selfie and said, ‘Why not?!’ and it was funny.”

Although the house was empty, Jon took note of the new look. “They added an awning to the front of the house,” Jon said. “They changed the shutters. They put up a thing on the end of the fence and they have a dog. The tree in the front yard got really big! But it’s been 15 years since I lived there. It was interesting. That’s where it all started completely — Season 1.”

While Jon hopes to return for a future visit, it’s up to his kids if they want to go back and see it for themselves. “They can just drive there!” Jon added. “My kids are adults, pretty much. They’ll be 18. They can go whenever they want.”