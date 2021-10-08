Heather Rae Young Reveals Wedding To Tarek Is ‘Coming Together’: We’re ‘Excited’

After changing their summer 2021 wedding date, Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa are back on track with planning — and she told us all about it in an EXCLUSIVE interview.

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young have kept their wedding date a secret, but it looks like the big day is just around the corner. “We are so close,” Heather dished to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at LOL! Surprise Movie premiere. “I feel like we’ve been planning it for a long time. It’s been like 14 months, which is not that long. We are good. We are locked in. I have my second dress fitting this weekend. That’s a little late, but it’s better than nothing.”

Heather said that her and Tarek’s guest list is at 166 people right now, and maintained the idea that they want the reception to be somewhat exclusive. “We want it to be very intimate and have people we love and adore,” she explained. “So when we look out, it’s people we are best friends with. We don’t want people who are extra. It’s going to be really intimate and beautiful.”

She also confirmed that Tarek has continued to be involved JUST the right amount in the planning process. “We are best friends. He is my best friend in the entire world,” she gushed. “He has been involved here and there. He told me from the beginning that he wanted to be involved along the way. He is involved, but just enough. I don’t need him involved the entire time. We are so parallel with what we want and parallel with the whole vision of the wedding. It’s coming together and I can’t wait to see it.”

Tarek and Heather met in July 2019 and he proposed exactly a year later on their anniversary. Although they were supposed to get married in summer 2021, they decided to postpone the big day due to feeling overwhelmed with the planning process at the time. “I wanted to make sure everything was fun and enjoyable for Heather,” Tarek explained at the time. “We went in a different direction with the wedding planner and both fell in love with a different location.”

Of course, Tarek’s two kids, Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6, will have a part in the wedding, and his niece, Malia, will also attend. Heather actually attended the LOL! Surprise Movie premiere WITH Taylor and Malia, and confirmed that their dresses for the event are “gorgeous.” She added, “We are so excited!”