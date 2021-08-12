Tarek El Moussa & Heather Rae Young Reveal Why They Changed Their Wedding Date

The ‘Flip or Flop’ host admitted that ‘something seemed off’ when he and his fiancée were planning their wedding, and the couple opted to go in a completely new direction!

Sometimes things just don’t go as planned! Flip or Flop host Tarek El Moussa, 39, and his fiancée Heather Rae Young, 33, completely moved their wedding date, after the Selling Sunset star was getting overwhelmed planning their wedding. The reality star explained how they decided to switch it up in a Wednesday August 10 Instagram post. Tarek said that even though the couple had already sent out save the dates and landed a location, he “wanted to make sure this was fun and enjoyable for Heather,” and that’s why they “decided to switch everything up.”

Tarek shared a video of him and his bride-to-be seeing a mockup of what their wedding would be, and the couple seemed over-the-moon with how everything looked! In his caption, he explained that after seeing his fiancée so stressed, he said that they could make some huge changes, including the date. “Heather thought we were already locked into the initial location but little did she know I was pulling some strings, working some magic, and was able to surprise her by securing our dream spot,” he wrote.

Now that the couple have made the major changes, the Flip or Flop host sounded as excited as ever to marry the Selling Sunset star. “Heather and I have always been on the same page about the wedding since day one- we want it to be a really fun celebration but we also want it to be special and a celebration about us spending the rest of our lives with each other and as a family,” he wrote.

Heather had already told fans that she and Tarek had completely taken their wedding in a new direction in an August 9 Instagram post. She noted how the couple sent out new save-the-dates, with “Just kidding” written on them, as they completely changed everything about their wedding, and she seemed incredibly satisfied with how it was turning out. “I’m a big believer that everything works out the way it should and after seeing so much of our vision come together today we couldn’t be happier,” she wrote.