Hannah Gosselin Reveals Why She Chose To Live With Dad Jon As She Marks 18th Birthday

Hannah Gosselin appreciates the attention and close relationship she has with her dad Jon Gosselin, 45, and it’s the reason she decided to live with him instead of her mom Kate Gosselin. The sextuplet, who celebrated her 18th birthday along with her other siblings, Aaden, Alexis, Collin, Joel, and Leah on May 10, revealed that she’s “always been closer with” her father and they’ve “always had a strong good relationship,” in a new interview. They have been living in Pennsylvania while her other siblings live in North Carolina with their mother, and it’s being going well, according to the teen.

“It’s a lot, growing up in a very busy household with lots of kids. And there’s not really a one-on-one relationship, for attention, that you have with your parent,” Hannah told E! News during the sit-down interview with Jon. “I felt like my dad gave me that attention and a feeling like I had a good solid relationship with a parent.”

“It was a difficult decision leaving my siblings I did not want to be separated from them or even, like, live in a different household than them. But I just feel like there was unfair treatment in my mom’s house and I just wanted to live with my dad,” Hannah continued.

Despite her feelings about her mom’s household, Hannah also said that she and Kate still have a “pretty stable” relationship and “text each other on a regular basis” whenever they can. “She just, you know, wished me a happy birthday. You know, told me she loved me and it was great – an average birthday text,” Hannah said.

In addition to discussing the relationship she has with her parents, Hannah, who is launching a skincare line, expressed excitement about turning the big 18. She loves the fact that she is now able to vote and drive legally out of state. Jon, whose eldest daughters, 21-year-old Madelyn and Cara, are in New York attending Fordham University and Syracuse University, also said that now that Hannah’s of legal age, he feels “free” to a certain extent. “I am free! Free! Free in the aspect of I have adult children now,” he said. “Now it’s time for me to move on – dating – moving on with my own life. It’s like starting over pretty much.”