Jon Gosselin Sends Love To ‘All’ Sextuplets On 19th Birthday Despite Being Estranged From 4 Of Them

Jon Gosselin wished his and Kate Gosselin‘s sextuplets a happy 19th birthday on May 10, amidst the ongoing family drama. Jon, 46, posted an old photo of the sextuplets — Hannah, Aaden, Leah, Alexis, Joel and Collin — on Instagram and wrote, “HAPPY 19TH BIRTHDAY to all my Kids!! I love you all so much!!” The former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star also shared a photo of the sextuplets as toddlers on his Instagram Stories, followed by the same birthday message to the kids.

Exes Jon and Kate, 48, welcomed their sextuplets in May 2004, over three years after their twins Cara and Maddy, now 22, were born. There’s been so much family drama over the years, and Jon is currently estranged from four of the sextuplets, Alexis, Joel, Leah, and Aaden. He still has a relationship with Hannah and Collin, who don’t speak to their mother. Jon and Kate were previously involved in a custody battle, but it’s over now that the kids are legal adults.

“I am relieved that court is over and I can focus on rebuilding my relationships with my children who now live in North Carolina and New York,” Jon told Us Weekly on May 3. “It’s a very freeing feeling to not have to worry about lawsuits from Kate and really opens the door for me to reach out to my other children. I truly hope for the best.”

Before the sextuplets turned 18, Kate was awarded full custody of her and Jon’s children. But Collin and Hannah opted to live with their dad in 2018 and cut ties from Kate and their brothers and sisters. Collin actually addressed the family divide in a November 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight, saying that he would “love to have a relationship” with his other siblings.

“I would love for us to come together one day, have dinner together, talk, just have a relationship and catch up on the things that we lost, the time that we lost,” Collin said. He also shared that his sister Hannah, the only sibling he has a relationship with, is “a big part of my emotional support.” As for his relationship with Kate, Collin confirmed that they don’t speak, but he’d be open to reconciling with his mom.