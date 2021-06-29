Mady Gosselin, 20, Hangs With Her Friends & Shows Off Short Hair In Rare Instagram Photo

In a rare Instagram photo of herself, Mady Gosselin looks happy while hanging out with two of her gal pals in Rochester.

Mady Gosselin, 20, is fairly private when it comes to sharing photos on Instagram, but on June 28, she posted a rare shot of herself. In the pic, Mady is sandwiched between two of her friends. She’s wearing a Syracuse University sweatshirt with a denim jacket on top, along with minimal makeup. Her hair is styled in a short bob and parted down the center, with bangs framing her forehead. “Missing them and this a little bit too much to be cool about it.” The photos were taken in Rochester, New York.

While Mady is able to mostly stay out of the spotlight these days, we got to see her grow up on reality television. Mady and her twin sister, Cara Gosselin, are the oldest siblings in Jon Gosselin and Kate Gosselin’s family. They starred on Jon & Kate Plus 8 from 2007 until 2009, followed by the spinoff, Kate Plus 8, which was on from 2009 until 11, and returned from 2015 until 2017. Mady and Cara’s siblings are sextuplets, Alexis Gosselin, Hannah Gosselin, Aaden Gosselin, Collin Gosselin, Leah Gosselin and Joel Gosselin, who are now 17.

Of the eight Gosselin children, only two have a relationship with their father. Both Hannah and Collin live with Jon. However, the other children have a strained relationship with him. “I always have hope [for a reconciliation],” Jon told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on June 12. “I hope one day maybe they just knock on my door or maybe drop me a line or text me. Something like that.”

Unfortunately, this has also created a divide between Hannah/Collin and their siblings, according to Jon. “There is no contact between Collin and his other siblings,” Jon claimed in 2020. “There’s contact between Hannah and the other siblings. The problem right now is that we have parent alienation and we have sibling alienation.”

For the most part, Mady and Cara have seemingly tried to stay out of the family drama, and they’ve been living their own lives in New York City, where they attend separate colleges. However, back in 2016, Mady opened up about why things are so tense between the twins and their father. “He makes it seem like we’re being kept from him, which is insane,” she told People. “He should maybe spend some time thinking about WHY we don’t want to see him, and maybe realize that if he ever does want a relationship with us, talking about us on TV is not the way to make that happen.”