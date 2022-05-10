Jon Gosselin Wishes Happy 18th Birthday To All His Sextuplets Amidst Estrangement From 4 Of Them

Jon Gosselin shared some birthday love to his famous sextuplets that he shares with his ex-wife Kate Gosselin. The former couple’s sextuplets Hannah, Aaden, Leah, Alexis, Joel and Collin all turned 18 years old on Tuesday (May 10) and Jon, 45, marked their special day on his Instagram Stories. He posted a throwback image that can be seen HERE of all six kids on the beach at a lake. PJ Panda‘s “Happy Birthday Song” (Trap Remix)” played with the post. Jon wrote on the sweet tribute, “Happy 18th Birthday! Today is your birthday we gonna say it loud. I love you, love dad.”

The former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star was also involved in his daughter Hannah‘s 18th birthday extravaganza. The teenager told US Weekly that she flew to South Miami Beach with her friends and Jon got a Rolls Royce to take them to the Sugar Factory. “It was a little embarrassing getting out of the car,” she admitted, “but it made me feel really special.”

Hannah, who lives in Pennsylvania with Jon and her brother Collin, also shared an update about starting college soon. “I have a wish list and I can say all the schools are in Florida,” she revealed. “I am so ready to graduate from high school. I’ve really worked hard to get to this place so I can focus more on a career that’s passionate to me, one I know I’ll love.”

View Related Gallery Kate Gosselin & Her 8 Kids: See The 'Kate Plus 8' Stars Then & Now Kate Gosselin, Cara Gosselin, Mady Gosselin. Kate Gosselin, center, and her daughters Cara, left, and Mady, cast members in the TLC series "Kate Plus Date," take part in a panel discussion on the show during the 2019 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour, in Pasadena, Calif 2019 Winter TCA - Kate Plus Date Panel, Pasadena, USA - 12 Feb 2019 Cara Gosselin TLC 'Kate Plus Date' TV Show Panel, TCA Winter Press Tour, Los Angeles, USA - 12 Feb 2019

Currently, Jon only has a relationship with Hannah and Collin while the other four sextuplets remain under their mom Kate’s roof. Meanwhile, twins Mady & Cara, 21, are away at college. Jon has previously spoken about his close bond with Hannah. “I think it’s a mutual thing,” he told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in Oct. 2021. “I take care of everything like the car and the insurance and the finances and all those kinds of things and she takes care of all the multimedia. I take care of the network. She’s the software engineer and I’m the network engineer. It’s a match made in heaven.”