Princess Charlotte, 8, & Prince Louis, 5, Are So Cute Getting Ready For Grandpa King Charles’ Coronation: Watch

Princess Charlotte, 8, & Prince Louis, 5, were spotted getting ready for their grandfather’s big day in a new video of King Charles’ coronation released on Saturday, May 13, a week after the grand event. The royal siblings were so adorable in the YouTube clip, as seen here, where Charlotte enters a staging room wearing her Alexander McQueen gown, while Louis bops around in his outfit made by Dege and Skinner. The pair then look out a window as their parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke & Duchess of Wales, enter in all their coronation garb glory!

The video then cuts to Charlotte and Louis, along with their older brother, Prince George, waving to the coronation crowd. Prince George, of course, had a few royal assignments for the event, so he couldn’t be with his siblings the whole time.

Speaking of royal engagements, William and Kate’s youngest, Louis, had his first one last week when he volunteered at the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut with his siblings. The event is also known as the Big Help Out, where volunteers assist in renovating a Scout hut in Slough, England. Louis was front and center helping his dad move dirt with a tractor!

Although he was a big part of the volunteer day, Louis was notably absent from the coronation concert last Sunday. While Charlotte and George danced the night away to Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and more, Louis was back at home catching his beauty sleep. The Prince and Princess of Wales decided to keep him at home during the concert because of his young age and the long hours of the event, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Alongside Katy and Lionel, a smorgasbord of celebrity performers graced the stage to celebrate King Charles taking over the throne. British boy band icons Take That made a special reunion for the event, while Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli sang his heart out, followed by Welsh bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel.