Prince Louis, 5, Shovels Dirt & Rides In A Tractor With Dad Prince William For His 1st Royal Engagement

At his first official royal engagement, Prince William and Kate Middleton's youngest child volunteered at the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut with his sister Charlotte and brother George.

Prince Louis, 5, completed his first official royal engagement on Monday, May 7, after King Charles III‘s coronation. The young royal joined his parents Prince William and Kate Middleton, and his older siblings Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 8, for the Big Help Out, where the family and other volunteers helped renovate a Scout hut in Slough, England. While Louis is usually bored at royal events, like his grandfather’s historic coronation, for example, the 5-year-old really stepped up to the plate for the massive volunteering drive.

At the event, Louis sat on his father’s lap as William, 40, controlled a tractor, much to his son’s delight. William and Kate’s youngest child helped out the other volunteers by shoveling dirt. Go Louis, go! And he was looking adorable as ever at the volunteer event, dressed in a light blue polo shirt and dark blue shorts.

While Louis did some of the hard labor, Charlotte painted wall decorations with her mom Kate, 41. George, meanwhile, also rode in the tractor with William just like Louis did. While George and Charlotte have already done royal engagements before, this was Louis’ first time and it’s safe to say he did an amazing job!

After performing their volunteer work, Louis, Charlotte, and George were rewarded with a barbecue where they got to indulge on marshmallows. The royal siblings also got to play archery in front of their proud parents. Louis was super focused as he fired the arrow towards his target, as the crowd watched on and cheered for him.

William and Kate’s family is coming off the weekend-long coronation of King Charles III, who was officially named ruler of the U.K. and the 14 other Commonwealth realms following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in Sept. 2022. George, Charlotte, and Louis were all at the coronation ceremony on Saturday, May 6, but Louis had to be escorted out after he was seen yawning in his seat. Louis eventually returned to the ceremony for the conclusion of the coronation to sing along to “God Save The King” while King Charles and Queen Camilla exited Westminster Abbey.

Now that Charles is King, Prince George is officially second in line to the throne, behind Prince William. George is followed in the line of succession by Princess Charlotte and then Prince Louis.

