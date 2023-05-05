Coronation Livestream: How To Watch King Charles’ Crowning In Real Time

King Charles will be named Great Britain's new monarch on May 6. Here's how you can watch the major historical event from home.

May 5, 2023 12:58PM EDT
King Charles
Members of The Royal Family attend the Coronation Rehearsal at Westminster Abbey, London, UK, on the 3rd May 2023. 03 May 2023 Pictured: Members of The Royal Family attend the Coronation Rehearsal at Westminster Abbey, London, UK, on the 3rd May 2023. Photo credit: James Whatling / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA976248_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
King Charles III shakes members of the public's hands as he did an impromptu walkabout on The Mall the day before his Coronation in London on Friday, May 05, 2023.Thousands of people from around the world are expected to arrive in London for the Coronation over the next few days. King Charles III Coronation Preparations, London, England - 05 May 2023
Catherine, Princess of Wales (L) meets well wishers during a walkabout on The Mall ahead of King Charles III's Coronation in London, Britain, 05 May 2023. Britain's King Charles III's Coronation takes place at Westminster Abbey in London on 06 May 2023. King Charles III and the Prince and Princess of Wales talk to well wishers, London, United Kingdom - 05 May 2023
Image Credit: Jane Barlow/WPA Pool/Shutterstock

  • King Charles III is the eldest child of the late Queen Elizabeth II.
  • King Charles’ coronation takes place May 6 in the U.K.
  • The coronation will be available to stream and watch on television.

King Charles will officially be crowned the king of the U.K. and the 14 other Commonwealth realms on Saturday, May 6. Charles, 74, is ruling the British throne after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in Sept. 2022. So many of Charles’ family members will be at the ceremony, including his wife Camilla, 75, who will be crowned Queen Consort. His sons Prince William and Prince Harry will be there, as well. It’s a major historical day for the U.K that people from around the world want to watch.

Luckily, the coronation will be live-streamed. That means everyone can watch Charles officially be named king from the comfort of their own home. The Royal Family has a livestream (below) to watch the coronation. Sky News is also expected to air the live coronation on their YouTube page. The two-hour ceremony will begin at 11 am local time (6 am EST).

In the U.K., the coronation will be broadcast live on BBC. Coverage is expected to begin around 7:30 am local time. Major U.S. broadcast networks like CBS, NBC, and ABC, and cable networks CNN and Fox News will also broadcast the coronation, starting at 5 am EST. You can also watch the coronation via livestreams on The Washington Post and other outlets.

King Charles
King Charles (Photo: Jane Barlow/WPA Pool/Shutterstock)

King Charles’ coronation will take place at Westminster Abbey. 2,000 guests are reportedly set to attend, which is quite a contrast to the 8,251 people who attended Queen Elizabeth’s coronation in 1953, when Charles was only 4 years old. Charles’ coronation will also be shorter than Elizabeth’s was.

The guest list for Charles’ coronation includes his eldest son, Prince William, William’s wife Kate Middleton, and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Charles’ sisterPrincess Anne and her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, will also be in attendance. Charles’ brother, Prince Andrew, who was stripped of his royal duties over his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, is expected to be at the coronation, but will have no role in the ceremony. The same goes for Charles’ youngest son, Prince Harry, who has been estranged from the royal family. Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, will not be at the coronation. She’s staying home in California with her and Harry’s two children.

King Charles’ coronation concert will take place Sunday, May 7, the day after the ceremony. Performers include Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Take That and Andrea Bocelli. Variety has reported that Tom Cruise, Pussycat Dolls frontwoman Nicole Scherzinger and Winnie the Pooh will also be making appearances.

