Kendall Jenner Shows Off Her Sandy Backside In Thong Bikini For Sexy Beach Photos

There’s truly nothing like the combination of Kendall Jenner, the beach, and a stylish bottle of 818 — at least that’s the story a new Instagram post told on Thursday, May 11. In pics shared with her 287 million followers, Kendall rocked a black thong bikini and red ball cap as she sat on an expansive beach, enjoying some cool 818 Tequila. In another two pics, she showed off her sandy backside while holding up a glass of the beverage, and in yet another, she checked her smartphone and adjusted her skimpy bottoms. The final pic explained the caption — she played an air guitar, and captioned the photos with nothing but a red guitar emoji.

Among the first reactions were her sister, Khloe Kardashian, who gushed, “Honestly….. you’re just perfect.” “I wonder who took u these photos,” wrote a fan, while another remarked, “Kendall goddess.” “Sandy cheeks and tequila is the level of relaxation I need,” quipped a third.

Sleek black outfits have become a thing for Kendall, who wore a tuxedo-inspired bodysuit and cape for the 2023 Met Gala in NYC on May 1. Her appearance at the biggest night in fashion, however, was missing Bad Bunny, her current beau.

Kylie’s less appearance, on red carpets or the beach, doesn’t come without effort, and the 27-year-old supermodel shared her beauty and self care routine back in 2022. “Something I’ve been doing a lot lately is an ice facial,” she told Forbes at the time. “I take a bowl of ice and dip my face into it first thing in the morning. It’s amazing for your skin but also really incredible for helping with anxiety.”

Since much of her beauty routine actually focuses on reducing anxiety, she revealed she also practices transcendental meditation. “I also make time to meditate,” she said. “Next, I write out my intentions for the day before I head out for my AM workout,” which of course includes Pilates.

As for skincare, she admitted “simple” was best. “I find that a simple routine works best for my skin type,” she said in part. “The most important step for me is washing my face and removing any makeup.”