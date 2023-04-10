Kendall Jenner Rocks Tiny Thong Bikini While Soaking Up The Sun In Sexy New Belfie

Kendall Jenner has been in sunny Palm Springs for Easter celebrations, and the brunette beauty took to Instagram to share some unbelievable photos — and a revealing belfie — as she continued the spring vacation. In photos shared Monday, April 10, the 27-year-old supermodel rocked a tiny yellow and white floral thong bikini by Heavy Manners as she soaked up the Southern California desert sun, back side up! In the first pic, she lounged on her stomach while sunning her rear end. She also wore a pair of shades and an orange ball cap. In the next photo, she reclined on her side as she adjusted her bikini top, and in the third she laid on her back for full sun on her stomach. The final photo showed Kendall laying on her side again for a seductive belfie.

The stunning bikini is, according to a press release by Heavy Manners, in an “unreleased” print called “Miss Tortola” — so Kendall’s snaps are truly a sneak peek! Many of Kendall’s 283 million followers rushed to the comments thread to gush over the unbelievable pics. “Wish i was that chair,” quipped a fan, while another wrote, “Drop dead gorgeous.” “Most beautiful mega babe in the universe 😍love you beautiful Queen,” raved a third.

Kendall has opened up in the past about how she keeps up her perfect model physique — and of course, in the grand KarJenner tradition, it includes a dedicated fitness routine. “I prefer to work out in the morning,” she told Harper’s Bazaar back in 2016. “To stay toned, I do a lot of ab work with my trainer, Gunnar Peterson, and occasionally I’ll take a kickboxing class.”

But her overall plan apparently doesn’t include a restrictive diet, as she’s admitted she loves certain junk foods. Via Yahoo, she once revealed on her app that she needs plenty of snacks to keep herself going. “I definitely need things to keep me going (aka lots of food!),” she wrote. “Here’s what will forever and always make my list: Twix, Justin’s Peanut Butter, chips and guac, and hummus and carrots. See, pretty simple—just feed me and I’m ready to go!”

And, of course — pizza! “I love everything unhealthy,” she told Byrdie in 2022. “Pizza, fried chicken, everything.”