Kendall Jenner Rocks Sexy Slip Dress For Easter With Family In Palm Springs: ‘Auntie Kenny’

Kendall Jenner wears a super chic outfit to every holiday celebration with her family. And Easter 2023 was certainly no exception!

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
April 10, 2023 11:11AM EDT
Kendall Jenner
View gallery
Aubrey Plaza 'Ingrid Goes West' film premiere, Arrivals, New York, USA - 08 Aug 2017 WEARING PRABAL GURUNG DRESS SHOES BY JIMMY CHOO
EXCLUSIVE: Pamela Anderson is spotted enjoying a sun-soaked St Barths vacation with a handsome mystery man. The 55-year-old former Baywatch star, who recently released her memoir 'Love, Pamela', was seen leaving the Caribbean island's famous Nikki Beach restaurant with her younger son Dylan Lee, 25. Her tall, dark lunch companion looked ultra cool and casual in sunglasses with a tropical print open necked shirt, sporting a stubble and longer hairdo. Pamela looked chic in a white slip dress, wearing her famous blonde locks loose over her shoulders. It is not known if the two are linked romantically but they have been holed up together in an ultra-exclusive, secluded villa for over a week. A new Netflix documentary covers Anderson's colorful love life, from her marriage to Tommy Lee, to her on/off romance with surfer Kelly Slater, and her most recent divorce from bodyguard Dan Hayhurst last year. She has walked down the aisle five times. The new documentary lets fans into her life from her humble beginnings to her rise to fame and the infamous sex tape with then-husband Tommy Lee, which was stolen from their home. In February 1995, Anderson and Mötley Crüe drummer Lee eloped after just 96 hours of knowing one another. They welcomed their first child Brandon in June 1996, and a year later in December 1997, their second son Dylan was born. The pair eventually split in 1998, after the musician was arrested and sentenced to six months in jail for spousal battery after assaulting his wife. 03 Apr 2023 Pictured: Pamela Anderson. Photo credit: Spread Pictures/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA965156_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Kendall Jenner looked phenomenal at her famous family’s Easter celebration in Palm Springs on April 9. The 27-year-old model took to Instagram to show off her chic outfit, that being a Stella McCartney baby blue silk dress with no straps. Kendall’s gorgeous dress had a white lace below the neckline. She didn’t wear shoes for the impromptu photoshoot and accessorized her look with a pair of diamond stud earrings and black sunglasses. The reality star sat on a chair and posed next to a table with a sunflower on it, when she showed off her full outfit to her 283 million followers on Instagram.

Kendall, who is the only sibling of KarJenner family that doesn’t have kids, captioned her post, “auntie Kenny.” Kendall has six nephews, and six nieces, on her mom’s side of the family. She’s an aunt to even more little ones from her other half-siblings who are her dad Caitlyn Jenner‘s children. And Kendall absolutely loves being an aunt to every single one of her nieces and nephews. Her sister Khloé Kardashian, 38, called Kendall the “best auntie around” in the comments section of the post.

Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner (Photo: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock)

Kendall has been asked before regarding when she wants children. In April of last year, Kendall, who was dating NBA star Devin Booker at the time, told Extra that she’s not ready to be a mom yet. “I’m just very living day by day,” Kendall said. “But I do get baby fever a lot of the time. I hang out with all of them [my nieces and nephews], and I’m like, ‘It would be so fun to have one too’. But, I’m chilling. I’m just living life right now as a free bird.”

Lately, Kendall has been going on dates with Puerto Rican music sensation Bad Bunny, 29. It’s unclear how serious their relationship is, but they have been very cuddly with each other on their public outings. Most recently, the pair went horse back riding together in California on April 2, a week before Easter, and Kendall seemed so happy with her new man as she showed him her love for equestrian.

Before Bad Bunny, Kendall dated Devin, 26, for two years, but they broke up this past October. That was after they briefly got back together following their June 2022 split. A source told HollywoodLife that the first breakup was because Kendall felt that Devin wasn’t “as serious as she was” about their relationship.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad