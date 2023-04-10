Kendall Jenner Rocks Sexy Slip Dress For Easter With Family In Palm Springs: ‘Auntie Kenny’

Kendall Jenner looked phenomenal at her famous family’s Easter celebration in Palm Springs on April 9. The 27-year-old model took to Instagram to show off her chic outfit, that being a Stella McCartney baby blue silk dress with no straps. Kendall’s gorgeous dress had a white lace below the neckline. She didn’t wear shoes for the impromptu photoshoot and accessorized her look with a pair of diamond stud earrings and black sunglasses. The reality star sat on a chair and posed next to a table with a sunflower on it, when she showed off her full outfit to her 283 million followers on Instagram.

Kendall, who is the only sibling of KarJenner family that doesn’t have kids, captioned her post, “auntie Kenny.” Kendall has six nephews, and six nieces, on her mom’s side of the family. She’s an aunt to even more little ones from her other half-siblings who are her dad Caitlyn Jenner‘s children. And Kendall absolutely loves being an aunt to every single one of her nieces and nephews. Her sister Khloé Kardashian, 38, called Kendall the “best auntie around” in the comments section of the post.

Kendall has been asked before regarding when she wants children. In April of last year, Kendall, who was dating NBA star Devin Booker at the time, told Extra that she’s not ready to be a mom yet. “I’m just very living day by day,” Kendall said. “But I do get baby fever a lot of the time. I hang out with all of them [my nieces and nephews], and I’m like, ‘It would be so fun to have one too’. But, I’m chilling. I’m just living life right now as a free bird.”

Lately, Kendall has been going on dates with Puerto Rican music sensation Bad Bunny, 29. It’s unclear how serious their relationship is, but they have been very cuddly with each other on their public outings. Most recently, the pair went horse back riding together in California on April 2, a week before Easter, and Kendall seemed so happy with her new man as she showed him her love for equestrian.

Before Bad Bunny, Kendall dated Devin, 26, for two years, but they broke up this past October. That was after they briefly got back together following their June 2022 split. A source told HollywoodLife that the first breakup was because Kendall felt that Devin wasn’t “as serious as she was” about their relationship.