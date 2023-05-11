Dua Lipa Rocks Sequined Bikini As She Promotes Her New Book Club: Photos

If there is one beach essential Dua Lipa, 27, must have – it’s her books! While the pop sensation promoted her new book club with SERVICE95, on Thursday, she shared a carousel of bikini photos, including a sexy teal blue sequined two-piece. In the seaside snapshot, the “One Kiss” hitmaker rocked the ocean-hued bikini while lounging on what appeared to be a ledge near the water. Of course, the brunette beauty had a book in hand in the photo as well.

The following seven slides featured Dua posing with several other books while rocking other sexy swimsuits and jet-setting with friends. “SERVICE95 BOOK CLUB!!! Ever since I can remember, anywhere I go I take a book with me. Reading is an incredibly important part of my life and one of my biggest joys,” her caption began. “I’m so excited to start the @service95 Book Club where we can share that joy of discovery with each other. Each month, we’re going to go deep on our Book of the Month with author interviews, features that add context about the book, recommended further reading and so much more! I’m so excited to read along with you.”

Dua showed off a chic bright green bikini with white flowers in the fourth slide, as she posed for a sweet selfie. Some of the books in her library she revealed include Stephen King‘s The Institute, Bernardine Evaristo‘s Girl, Woman, Other, and more. After she announced the book club and shared the stunning swimsuit photos, many of Dua’s 88.1 million followers flooded the comments with their reactions. “I cannot wait for the book club,” one admirer gushed, while a second joked, “The Lipa library is now open.”



Last week, Dua put her books down for a moment to co-host the 2023 Met Gala on May 1. She took to Instagram to gush about the “honour” of co-hosting and showed off her gorgeous white ballgown by Chanel. “The First Monday In May An honour to co-host the Met Gala this year celebrating Karl Lagerfeld and his incredible legacy. Thank you Anna [Wintour] and Vogue for having me,” her caption began. “Thank you patrimoine de Chanel @chanelofficial for making my dreams come true with my dream dress the FW1992 original bride dress and thank you to @tiffanyandco for lending me the most unbelievable necklace – I felt very lucky to get to show it off for the very first time! @metmuseum.”

The songstress has made headlines in recent months for her eventful love life, which included a brief link to comedian Trevor Noah. Dua and Trevor sparked romance rumors after kissing in New York City in Sept. 2022, however, it quickly fizzled out. Later, she was linked to rapper Jack Harlow in Dec. 2022. Two months later a report by The Sun linked the UK native to filmmaker Romain Gavras, who once dated Rita Ora. Dua notably also once dated the Hadid sisters‘ brother, Anwar Hadid, 23, until they broke up after more than two years together in Dec. 2021.