Dua Lipa Dazzles In Vintage Chanel Gown Once Worn By Karl Lagerfeld’s Muse Claudia Schiffer At The Met Gala

Dua Lipa is shining just the way she likes at the 2023 Met Gala! The world-famous pop star looked radiant as she arrived to the Metropolitan Museum of Art looking like fashion royalty in an elongating basque-waist gown once worn by Karl Lagerfeld’s muse Claudia Schiffer. The gown, done in the fashion house’s traditional tweed fabric, is from the late designer’s Fall 1992 Chanel Couture show and was a look intended for bridal wear. Dua wore her black locks long and in loose curls that framed her face, while she also had on her signature cat eye. Another highlight of the “Physical” singer’s outfit was her massive Tiffany & Co. diamond necklace that draped across her exposed neckline and featured a huge pendant. Her look paid tribute to the designs of the Karl Lagerfeld, as the event honors the fashion icon with the theme, Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty.

The “Levitating” singer was named the co-chair of this year’s Met, alongside Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Roger Federer and of course, with Vogue’s Anna Wintour. As a co-chair, Dua, and the others, are responsible for curating the guest list, working with chefs to create the thematic menu and helping define the atmosphere by assisting interior designers with decor choices. The group offers an variety of perspectives across culture and Hollywood.

An subsequent exhibition honoring the late Chanel designer will be on display. For years, Karl has been regarded as one of the top designers in the industry, working for brands like Fendi and Chanel, and eventually creating his own Lagerfeld line. Karl often attended the Met Gala over the years, and will now be cemented in the event’s history. Plus, the dress code for the event was revealed as: “In honor of Karl.”