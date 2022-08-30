Penelope Cruz Is Sexier Than Ever In Latex Corset For Cover Of ‘Vogue’ Spain: Photos

Penelope Cruz, 48, is the latest cover star for Vogue Espana, and her look does not disappoint! The actress is absolutely stunning on the magazine cover, wearing a latex corset and matching hot pants. The ensemble is paired with a black and white jacket, as well as a gold chain belt and matching, chunky necklace. Penelope’s hair is styled in a long braid, with minimal face makeup to keep the outfit as the focal point of the cover.

For another part of the shoot, she paired a similar corset top with Nike bike shorts. The plunging top and athletic shorts look is complete with black pumps, and the same hair, makeup and necklace accessory as on the cover. Penelope is also holding a long yellow train, with one part draped over her shoulder as it flows to the side in the artistic image.

A third look shows the 48-year-old in another bustier-like top. This time, the strapless corset is purple and paired with her long hair flowing in the wind behind her. She’s also wearing a baseball cap to dress down the look a bit, and her ensemble is accessorized with big hoop earrings.

The stunning cover comes after an impressive year for Penelope, which saw her honored at the Academy Awards for her role in Parallel Mothers. Although she lost the Best Actress award to Jessica Chastain, it was still an exciting awards season for the actress — especially since her husband, Javier Bardem, was also nominated! Javier was up for Best Actor for his role as Desi Arnez in Being the Ricardos, but lost to Will Smith in King Riochard at the Oscars.

Later this year, Penelope is set to star in the movie On The Fringe. She’s also a cast member in the upcoming Ferrari movie, although a release date has yet to be confirmed.