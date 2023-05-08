Khloe Kardashian’s Son, 9 Months, Looks Too Cute In Fireman Hat At Psalm West’s 4th Birthday: Rare Photo

Khloe Kardashian took a cute photo with her two children at Psalm West‘s 4th birthday party on May 7. Khloe’s 9-month-old son, whose name still has yet to be revealed, looked adorable in a fireman hat, for the selfie with Khloe, 38, and his big sister True Thompson, 5. The trio was at Kim Kardashian‘s house for Psalm’s firetruck-themed birthday party. Khloe used three bear-face emojis to caption her proud mama bear photo with her two kids, who she shares with Tristan Thompson.

Khloe rarely shares photos of her son, who was born via surrogate on July 28, 2022. The reality star hasn’t even revealed her son’s name to the world yet, though fans suspect that may happen on the new season of Hulu’s The Kardashians which premieres May 25. The first time Khloe showed her son’s face on Instagram was in her birthday tribute post to Tristan, 32, on March 13. Khloe shared a carousel of photos including one of the NBA star sweetly cradling his baby boy with True on the couch.

As fans know, Khloe and Tristan called it quits for good in Dec. 2021 after Tristan fathered another child with another woman amid his relationship with Khloe. However, Khloe’s surrogate was already pregnant with her and Tristan’s second child by the time the scandal broke, and they welcomed their son via a surrogate in July 2022, following their nasty public breakup. Recently, Khloe and Tristan have fueled reconciliation rumors after Khloe was so supportive to Tristan after his mother Andrea Thompson died in January. But Khloe has insisted to her fans that she and Tristan are not back together.

A source close to the Kardashian family also revealed that Khloe has no plans to get back together with her cheating ex. “They both know that she is not going to give their romance another chance. She can’t and he understands this,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife earlier this year. The insider also said that Khloe thinks her non-romantic, co-parenting relationship with Tristan is “perfect” the way it is.