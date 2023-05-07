Kate Middleton Is Ravishing In Red Suit At King Charles’ Coronation Concert: Photos

Kate Middleton looked every inch the princess at King Charles’ coronation concert event at Windsor Castle on Sunday. Following her exquisite ensemble at the Coronation, where she led the royal family in fashion statements, the Princess of Wales, 41, was a breath of fresh air at the show, where the likes of Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Take That and more performed in celebration of King Charles taking over the British throne.

Rocking a gorgeous red jacket and matching slacks, as seen here and here on Twitter. the British beauty was an absolute knock out. During the live show, she jamed out alongside her kids Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Prince Louis opted out for this celebration.

It was lovely to see Kate, her husband, Prince William, and their two children enjoying the festivities alongside other members of the royal family, as a bit of drama has overshadowed the very rare event. While William and Prince Harry’s ongoing rift took over much of the spotlight, the invitation list also added to the tension, as Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, did not travel to the UK for the event, presumably staying home with their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

Despite the drama, the concert went off without a hitch and was one for the ages! Along with the two American Idol judges and the iconic British boy band giving it their all, Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli sang his heart out, followed by Welsh bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel.

The Coronation Service of Their Majesties The King Charles III and The Queen Consort was attended by a congregation of more than 2,200 guests, including Members of the Royal Family, international representatives from over 200 countries, and approximately 100 Heads of State. The hand painted invitation, which was shared via the Royal’s Instagram, was sent to all guests. Notably absent among the guests were US President Joe Biden, though his wife, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, attended, and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, who stayed in America with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

In the official announcement for the King’s coronation made back in October 2022, Buckingham Palace promised that the coronation would “reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry.” The Archbishop of Canterbury performed the official crowning of Charles with St Edward’s Crown and the crowning of Camila with Queen Mary’s Crown at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6.