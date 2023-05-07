Kate Middleton Is Ravishing In Red Suit At King Charles’ Coronation Concert: Photos

After her iconic ensemble at the Coronation, the Princess of Wales went a bit more casual, yet just as gorgeous, for the concert at Windsor Castle.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
May 7, 2023 4:34PM EDT
Amanda Holden and Gareth Malone backstage at the Coronation Concert held in the grounds of Windsor Castle, Berkshire, to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle, UK - 07 May 2023
Members of the public pose for a photo as they arrive to take their seats inside Windsor Castle grounds ahead of the Coronation Concert, in Windsor, west of London on May 7, 2023. - For the first time ever, the East Terrace of Windsor Castle will host a spectacular live concert that will also be seen in over 100 countries around the world. The event will be attended by 20,000 members of the public from across the UK. Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle, UK - 07 May 2023
Members of the public make their way up the Long Walk as they arrive to take their seats inside Windsor Castle grounds ahead of the Coronation Concert, in Windsor, west of London on May 7, 2023. - For the first time ever, the East Terrace of Windsor Castle will host a spectacular live concert that will also be seen in over 100 countries around the world. The event will be attended by 20,000 members of the public from across the UK. Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle, UK - 07 May 2023
Image Credit: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Kate Middleton looked every inch the princess at King Charles’ coronation concert event at Windsor Castle on Sunday. Following her exquisite ensemble at the Coronation, where she led the royal family in fashion statements, the Princess of Wales, 41, was a breath of fresh air at the show, where the likes of Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Take That and more performed in celebration of King Charles taking over the British throne.

Kate Middleton wore a similar look for the coronation concert. (Jacob King/WPA Pool/Shutterstock)

Rocking a gorgeous red jacket and matching slacks, as seen here and here on Twitter. the British beauty was an absolute knock out. During the live show, she jamed out alongside her kids Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Prince Louis opted out for this celebration.

It was lovely to see Kate, her husband, Prince William, and their two children enjoying the festivities alongside other members of the royal family, as a bit of drama has overshadowed the very rare event. While William and Prince Harry’s ongoing rift took over much of the spotlight, the invitation list also added to the tension, as Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, did not travel to the UK for the event, presumably staying home with their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

Despite the drama, the concert went off without a hitch and was one for the ages! Along with the two American Idol judges and the iconic British boy band giving it their all, Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli sang his heart out, followed by Welsh bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel.

Red is one of Kate’s favorite colors. (Tim Rooke/Shutterstock)

The Coronation Service of Their Majesties The King Charles III and The Queen Consort was attended by a congregation of more than 2,200 guests, including Members of the Royal Family, international representatives from over 200 countries, and approximately 100 Heads of State. The hand painted invitation, which was shared via the Royal’s Instagram, was sent to all guests. Notably absent among the guests were US President Joe Biden, though his wife, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, attended, and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, who stayed in America with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

In the official announcement for the King’s coronation made back in October 2022, Buckingham Palace promised that the coronation would “reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry.” The Archbishop of Canterbury performed the official crowning of Charles with St Edward’s Crown and the crowning of Camila with Queen Mary’s Crown at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6.

