Millie Bobby Brown Gives Cowgirl Vibes In Crop Top & Shorts In Japan After Engagement

Millie Bobby Brown, 19, is a busy woman, and she jetted across the world to attend Comic Con in Osaka, Japan on May 5, 2023. The actress was all smiles as she made an appearance at the opening ceremony of the event. Her ensemble brought major western vibes, as she paired a crop top and high-waisted shorts with a matching jacket and boots. The red outfit featured embellished designs throughout, and Millie completed her look with her hair slicked back in a low ponytail.

This appearance comes just three weeks after Millie got engaged to her boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi. Millie announced the engagement news on April 11 via Instagram with a Taylor Swift song quote as the caption: “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all.” In the accompanying photos, Millie showed off her engagement ring while Jake wrapped his arms around her neck. The engagement shoot appears to have taken place on the beach, with Jon Bon Jovi’s son popping the question to Millie after less than two years of dating.

At the end of April, Millie and Jake took their love to Italy, where she attended an event to promote Stranger Things. The Comic Con appearance in Japan was also a work commitment, and Millie is expected to return to the States for another event in Florida later this month.

Millie was one of the breakout stars of Stranger Things when the show premiered in 2016. Its fourth season aired in two parts in 2022, and in February 2022, it was renewed for a fifth and final season at Netflix. A premiere date for the fifth season has yet to be confirmed, and it has not begun filming yet.

Earlier this year, Millie opened up about the show coming to an end. “I’m definitely ready to wrap up,” she told Seventeen. “I feel like there’s a lot of the story that’s been told now. It’s been in our lives for a very long time. But I’m very ready to say goodbye to this chapter of my life and open new ones up.”