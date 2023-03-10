Millie Bobby Brown Admits She’s ‘Ready To Wrap’ ‘Stranger Things’ & ‘Open Up’ New Chapters In Her Life

After five seasons, Millie Bobby Brown revealed that she’s ready for Stranger Things to come to an end. The actress, 19, admitted that she was looking to the future in a new interview with Seventeen, published on Tuesday, March 7. Millie still said that she’s “grateful” for how she’s gotten to be a part of the hit Netflix series for so many years.

While the premiere for season five of Stranger Things has not been announced, Millie said she was prepared for the show to reach its finale. “I’m definitely ready to wrap up. I feel like there’s a lot of the story that’s been told now, and we know of it, it’s been in our lives for a very long time. But I’m very ready to say goodbye to this chapter of my life and open new ones up,” she said.

Millie continued and said that she was looking forward to further opportunities, while still being thankful for the chance to be a part of the amazing show. “I’m able to create stories myself that are important to me and focus on the bigger picture. But I’m really grateful [for the show],” she said.

Besides Stranger Things, Millie has worked on a number of different projects since season four dropped in May 2022, including Enola Holmes 2 and has been spotted filming her new movie The Electric State. Besides her movie projects, she’s also pursuing a college degree from Purdue University, which she told the magazine has been a nice change of pace from her career. “With my job being so emotional, it’s really nice to just be able to detach from that and learn about something that’s really interesting for me,” she told Seventeen.

With the fifth season of Stranger Things on the horizon, Millie has been open about what she wants to see from the show. She’s called for the series creators The Duffer Brothers to “start killing people off” in the next season in a July 2022 interview with The Wrap.