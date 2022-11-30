Chris Pratt Is Unrecognizable With Wild Mustache On Set Of ‘The Electric State’ With Millie Bobby Brown: Photos

Chris Pratt, 43, showed off a total transformation while filming his upcoming movie, The Electric State in Georgia on Nov. 29. The actor rocked a shaggy wig and mustache as well as a rugged wardrobe that included a dirty white t-shirt under a black vest, dark jeans with a western-style belt, and black boots. He was also joined by co-star Millie Bobby Brown, who wore a purple jacket and had her long blonde hair down.

Chris and Millie’s new flick is about an orphaned teen who “traverses the American West with a sweet but mysterious robot and an eccentric drifter in search of her younger brother,” according to the film’s IMDb page. Joe and Anthony Russo are directing it and Chris and Millie will star alongside other big-name actors like Stanley Tucci, Giancarlo Esposito, Jenny Slate, Brian Cox and Billy Bob Thronton. It’s based on the graphic novel of the same name written by Simon Stålenhag.

Before Chris wowed with his new look, he made headlines for being spotted on a family outing with his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger and their kids. They were visiting the local farmer’s market and were joined by their youngest child, six-month-old Eloise. Their oldest, Lyla, 2, was also with them and played alongside her parents during the fun time.

Chris is also the father of his son Jack, 10, whom he shares with ex Anna Faris. He often takes him to various places with his siblings and stepmom and they always look like they’re having a great time. Anna opened up about her co-parenting relationship with Chris as well as her relationship with Katherine, and admitted they all have a close friendly connection that works well.

“We’re all getting much closer, and I so appreciate that… [They’re] very protective of me, and I want to be very protective of them. I so appreciate their support,” she told People. Chris and Anna were married from 2009 until 2018.