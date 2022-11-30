Chris Pratt Is Unrecognizable With Wild Mustache On Set Of ‘The Electric State’ With Millie Bobby Brown: Photos

Chris Pratt wore a t-shirt under a vest and jeans as he walked around outside with a shaggy wig, in the eye-catching new snapshots.

November 30, 2022 9:48PM EST
Chris Pratt attends the world premiere of "Onward" at the El Capitan Theatre, in Los Angeles World Premiere of "Onward" - Red Carpet, Los Angeles, USA - 18 Feb 2020
EXCLUSIVE: Chris Pratt looks unrecognizable with a handlebar mustache and a wig as he is pictured on set of his new movie alongside Millie Bobby Brown. The Jurassic World actor, 43, looked unkempt and was restrained with zip ties as he filmed scenes for The Electric State on set in Georgia, USA. The 43-year-old actor, who was recently named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive, cut a striking and casual figure in a 70s style hair piece as he filmed with 18-year-old Millie. 29 Nov 2022 Pictured: Chris Pratt. Photo credit: OG/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA921782_027.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Chris Pratt wears a cowboy hat as he takes a family walk with pregnant wife Katherine Schwarzenegger and baby daughter Lyla. Pictured: Katherine Schwarzenegger, Chris Pratt BACKGRID USA 9 JANUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: OG/MEGA

Chris Pratt, 43, showed off a total transformation while filming his upcoming movie, The Electric State in Georgia on Nov. 29. The actor rocked a shaggy wig and mustache as well as a rugged wardrobe that included a dirty white t-shirt under a black vest, dark jeans with a western-style belt, and black boots. He was also joined by co-star Millie Bobby Brown, who wore a purple jacket and had her long blonde hair down.

Chris on the set of ‘The Electric State’ on Tuesday. (OG/MEGA)

Chris and Millie’s new flick is about an orphaned teen who “traverses the American West with a sweet but mysterious robot and an eccentric drifter in search of her younger brother,” according to the film’s IMDb page. Joe and Anthony Russo are directing it and Chris and Millie will star alongside other big-name actors like Stanley Tucci, Giancarlo Esposito, Jenny Slate, Brian Cox and Billy Bob Thronton. It’s based on the graphic novel of the same name written by Simon Stålenhag.

Chris walking outside in his epic outfit. (OG/MEGA)

Before Chris wowed with his new look, he made headlines for being spotted on a family outing with his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger and their kids. They were visiting the local farmer’s market and were joined by their youngest child, six-month-old Eloise. Their oldest, Lyla, 2, was also with them and played alongside her parents during the fun time.

Chris is also the father of his son Jack, 10, whom he shares with ex Anna Faris. He often takes him to various places with his siblings and stepmom and they always look like they’re having a great time. Anna opened up about her co-parenting relationship with Chris as well as her relationship with Katherine, and admitted they all have a close friendly connection that works well.

“We’re all getting much closer, and I so appreciate that… [They’re] very protective of me, and I want to be very protective of them. I so appreciate their support,” she told People. Chris and Anna were married from 2009 until 2018.

