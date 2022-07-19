Chris Pratt’s Ripped Shirtless Selfie Is Overshadowed By Adorable Note From Son Jack, 9

Chris Pratt flexed his muscles in a brand new shirtless Instagram photo on Monday, July 18. While Chris, 43, looked absolutely shredded, the photo also showed a note that Chris’ son Jack, 9, left for his dad on the set. The Parks And Rec star’s oldest child left a small Post-It, which said, “See ya at 8:00ish,” with a heart as he signed off. Fans immediately started pointing it out in the comments.

While Chris looked great, a ton of people immediately pointed out the note. “It’s the note for me,” one fan wrote. A ton pointed out Jack’s note with heart emojis. Chris’ brother-in-law Patrick Schwarzenegger even joined in on the fun, writing out the note with a few laughing emojis. It was a super sweet moment, and fans were totally in awe of how sweet Chris’s son is.

As for the photo, the Guardians of the Galaxy actor rocked a pair of jeans and black sneakers. He also had a fake gash across his chest, and he made light of it in the caption. “Lookin’ cut,” he wrote. Chris also tagged his show The Terminal List in the photo, so it seems like the scar was for the TV show.

View Related Gallery Chris Pratt's Transformation: From 'Parks And Rec' To 'Guardians Of The Galaxy' And On Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jaimie Trueblood/Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock (9716022v) Chris Pratt "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" Film - 2018 Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock (5877962c) Chris Pratt Everwood - 2002 Warner Bros. USA Television

Jack is Chris’s oldest child, and he shares him with his ex-wife Anna Faris, 45. He also became a father for the third time with his current-wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, 32, back in May, when she gave birth to their daughter Eloise Christina, 2 months. The pair had their elder daughter Lyla Marie, 1, back in August 2020.

Chris clearly has a special bond with his son. Other than leaving him notes on-set, Jack has joined the Marvel star on plenty of occasions, when he’s been out and about, like when Chris ran out to grab juice with Katherine while she was pregnant with his younger sister. He’s also definitely a great big brother to his little sisters, being seen holding hands with Lyla.