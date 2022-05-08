Chris Pratt Bonds With Son Jack, 9, On Juice Run With Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger & Daughter Lyla, 1

Image Credit: BACKGRID

Chris Pratt is a super famous movie star playing the lead in both the Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World franchises — but his favorite role appears to be that of doting dad! The handsome matinee idol was recently spotted out and about with his son Jack, 9, and his daughter Lyla, 1, for a fun juice run in Los Angeles. Chris’ pregnant wife Katherine Schwarzenegger was also along for the ride!

Dressed in a casual ensemble of a T-shirt and joggers, Chris showed off his muscular frame during the outing. He topped off the sporty look with a baseball hat and fresh pair of sneakers. Jack, whom Chris sshares with his ex Anna Faris, was adorable as he walked closely alongside his proud papa. Meanwhile, Katherine was twinning with Chris in her simple yet chic outfit featuring a black top, black leggings and a baseball hat. The expectant mother held baby Lyla in her arms, who was wrapped up in a white baby blanket.

Katherine and Chris announced that they are expecting their second child together in December. Before the pregnancy news, Chris admitted he wanted to have a big family. “I would love to have more, as many as the man upstairs will provide,” he told E! News’s Daily Pop in Jul. 2021. “We’ll do it. I’ll probably have to talk to Katherine about that, but my plan is, let’s go.”

Chris also spoke about how Lyla has changed his parenting skills, saying “I think having a second child really emphasizes what was unique about your first child, because when you have one kid, you just take for granted all their growth and development. You just assume all children are that way. I don’t roughhouse quite as much as I did. I kind of just want to cuddle both of them.”

In August 2020, the happy couple welcomed Lyla, who arrived almost a year after they tied the knot during an intimate ceremony in Montecito, California. The actor’s son Jack, along with their families and friends, were all present at the ceremony.