Chris Pratt’s Son Jack, 9, Is a Doting Brother Holding Hands With Baby Sister Lyla, 18 Months: Photos

Chris Pratt got to spend quality time with both of his children, as son Jack, 9, sweetly held the had of baby daughter Lyla, 18 months.

Chris Pratt‘s daughter Lyla, 18 months, is certainly lucky to have such doting parents in him and Katherine Schwarzenneger, but an extra stroke of luck? Her sweet relationship with older half-brother Jack, 9, who Chris shares with his ex-wife Anna Faris. In new photos, Chris proudly led the way during a daytime stroll as Jack adorably held onto Lyla’s hand by way of a beaded keychain.

In the new photos, Chris, Jack, and Lyla made the perfect day-out trio as they enjoyed breakfast in Pacific Palisades. The entire family chose casual attire with their own flair: for Chris, athletic shorts, a ‘Bezerker Wrestling’ sweatshirt, and a ball cap did the trick. Jack looked cool as can be in sunglasses, a white graphic tee, and green cargo shorts, while baby Lyla toddled between the two in a darling green striped jumper and sun-protective pink bucket hat.

Though Jack and Lyla may share different mothers, that clearly hasn’t stopped them from maintaining a very special sibling relationship, something that’s clearly important to Chris. Chris was also joined by Katherine in February for a walk in the park with Jack and Lyla, where Jack again showed his inherently caring nature as he stayed close to Lyla’s red tricycle.

Jack’s clear proficiency as an older brother will come in even handier soon, as Chris and Katherine have a second baby on the way. After People confirmed the news of the pregnancy back in mid-December, Katherine showed off her growing baby bump while rocking fitted overalls during a lunch date with a friend. When asked if he and Katherine were interested in more children by E! News back in July, Chris made it clear the answer was a resounding yes. “I would love to have more, as many as the man upstairs will provide,” he revealed. “We’ll do it. I’ll probably have to talk to Katherine about that but my plan is, let’s go.” Clearly, God wasn’t finished!