Chris Pratt Beams Out With Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger & Kids Lyla, 1, & Jack, 9

Chris Pratt and wife Katherine Schwarzenegger stepped out on Friday for a a pleasant family walk with the kids in tow.

Family outing! Chris Pratt, 42, and wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, 32, took their adorable brood, Jack, 9, (whom Chris shares with ex-wife Anna Faris) and 1-year-old Lyla out for a sweet family walk to the park on Friday. Everyone wore some sporty, yet casual looks, with Katherine, showing off her baby bump, wearing black leggings and a gray t-shirt, keeping the bright rays at bay with a beige sun hat, sunglasses, and carrying a water bottle.

Chris, for his part, was a doting dad in a navy blue t-shirt and camouflage shorts, also sporting sunglasses and a navy blue baseball cap as he pushed little Lyla along in a child’s bike. Jack went along with dad with a t-shirt and camo-style shorts, also wearing some sporty sunglasses and walking alongside his baby sister for the family trip.

Meanwhile, the couple also shared a stylish step out on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, as they donned a perfect combo of pink and red for a daytime date at Cafe Vida in the Pacific Palisades, Calif.

Katherine, who is currently expecting the couple’s second child, looked radiant as she draped her growing baby bump in a crimson maxi dress with a subtle halter neckline. Fending off the chill, the author of The Gift Of Forgiveness tossed a black denim jacket on top of her shoulders. For footwear, the expecting beauty balanced style and comfort with flat, woven sandals. Tortoiseshell sunglasses, a slouchy leather bag, and layered chain necklaces tied the whole look together.

Word the duo was expanding their family emerged in mid-December, via People. Before the pregnancy news, Chris admitted he wanted to have a big family. “I would love to have more, as many as the man upstairs will provide,” he told E! News’s Daily Pop in Jul. 2021. “We’ll do it. I’ll probably have to talk to Katherine about that, but my plan is, let’s go.”

Chris also spoke about how Lyla has changed his parenting skills, saying “I think having a second child really emphasizes what was unique about your first child, because when you have one kid, you just take for granted all their growth and development. You just assume all children are that way. I don’t roughhouse quite as much as I did. I kind of just want to cuddle both of them.”