Chris Pratt Expecting Baby #2 With Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are expecting their second child together, a new report says. This means their daughter Lyla will get to be a big sister!

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger‘s family is growing! The A-list couple are expecting their second child together, sources told People on Dec. 16. Chris, 42, and Katherine, 32, are already proud parents to daughter Lyla Marie, who was born in August 2020. Chris also has a 9-year-old son, Jack, from his former marriage to actress Anna Faris. HollywoodLife has reached out to Chris and Katherine’s reps to confirm the pregnancy news.

Chris married Katherine, the daughter of actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver, in June 2019 in California. Over a year later, baby Lyla was born. Since then, Chris and Katherine have been loving life with their baby daughter. Chris also spends time with his son Jack, such as when the father-son duo were out on the golf course in Santa Monica over Thanksgiving Weekend. Recently, Chris and Katherine brought both kids along for a lunch date in Los Angeles.

The happy pregnancy news comes after some recent controversy for Chris that involved his family. In early November, the Guardians of the Galaxy actor posted a sweet photo of his daughter to his Instagram and called her a “gorgeous healthy daughter,” in a lengthy post celebrating his marriage to Katherine. However, fans thought that Chris’ comments about Lyla were insensitive due to Jack’s early health issues. The 9-year-old was born prematurely and underwent numerous operations.

Chris never addressed the controversy directly. However, he did say he went to bed “depressed”, hours after he faced the online backlash. “I went to bed last night really kind of upset and depressed and I woke up feeling crappy and I didn’t want to work out,” he said in an Instagram Storyposted Nov. 5. “I knew that if I put on my Christian music playlist and I got out of the woods and ran that I’d feel better but I just didn’t want to and I did it anyways and gosh was I right. It felt amazing. I got out of the woods, got my blood pumping,” he said.