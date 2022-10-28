Millie Bobby Brown Hugs Mariah Carey At ‘Enola Holmes 2’ Premiere After Dishing About Their Friendship

Millie Bobby Brown and Mariah Carey are BFFs apparently! The actress, 18, was spotted giving the R&B icon, 53, a big hug in a video, as they both attended the premiere of Enola Holmes 2 on Thursday, October 27. The Daydream singer embraced Millie and gave her a kiss on the cheek at the screening after the actress revealed how close the two are during an interview on The Tonight Show.

Millie Bobby Brown and Mariah Carey at the #EnolaHolmes2 premiere. pic.twitter.com/NZD5O0DCBp — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 28, 2022

Millie stunned in a light pink dress with silver flowers scattered all over it. She had her blonde hair styled up over her head as she celebrated her new movie’s premiere. Mariah sported a black dress for the occasion. After hugging Millie, she held her hands and seemed to lead her away or to dance! Both women looked like they were having a blast at the showing.

Millie opened up about being friends with Mariah, while speaking to Jimmy Fallon during Thursday’s Tonight Show. She said that they connected after the singer posted a photo of her son Morocco with a pumpkin carved as her Stranger Things character Eleven. “Love Mariah, but her son is the cutest thing ever. I was like, ‘Oh I have to meet her son and do the pose and make him think that I have superpowers,'” she said in the interview, revealing that their bond was instantaneous. “I just met Mariah and I’m just like, oh, we connected.”

Millie also said that she calls the singer “Mimi,” and the two call and text regularly. The Godzilla Vs. Kong star revealed that Mariah seemed to take her under her wing. “She grew up in the public eye, and we have connected on so many different levels, but also, I love the way she leads her life with so much power and she has so much knowledge, and she’s so wise, and she’s just been an incredible guiding light for me,” she said.

While clearly happy that Mariah watches out for her, the young actress also revealed that Mariah will occasionally just burst into song while in casual settings, like having dinner at her house. Millie also teased that there may “potentially” be a musical collaboration in the works between the two. “We have sung together, like in her studio sung together,” she said. “I’ll just go over and we’ll sing together.”