‘Stranger Things’ Creators Respond To Millie Bobby Brown’s Demand That More Characters Die In S5: Watch

The Duffer Brothers, who created Stranger Things, have responded to Millie Bobby Brown‘s criticism of the show and her demand that they start killing characters. Back in May, Millie, 18, expressed her grief with the plot of Stranger Things and its ever-growing cast. “You need to start killing people off,” she told The Wrap. “The Duffer Brothers are sensitive sallies who don’t want to kill anybody off. We need to have the mindset of ‘Game of Thrones.’ Kill me off! They tried killing David off and they brought him back!” Millie shared her idea after she recalled the cast attempting to fit into one photo at the Stranger Things Season 4 premiere and ultimately failing.

Millie Bobby Brown may want to see a bunch of people die in the final season of STRANGER THINGS but it sounds like the Duffers have other plans. Our hour long spoiler chat is available at https://t.co/e84WokCDhq pic.twitter.com/HRjy6jTcWR — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) July 7, 2022

Matt Duffer, 38, laughed when Josh Horowitz, who hosts the podcast Happy Sad Confused podcast, asked about Millie’s statements during the July 4 episode. He confirmed that the stars of the show have no idea what’s coming and said “a lot more is on the table.” He then directly responded to Millie’s “sensitive sallies” comment by saying the British actor is “hilarious”.

“Believe us, we’ve explored all of it, all options in the writing room,” he continued. “Just as a complete hypothetical, you kill Mike, it’s like… that’s depressing, we’re not depressing — we aren’t Game of Thrones. This is Hawkins, it’s not Westeros. The show becomes not Stranger Things anymore because you do have to treat it realistically.”

Matt also explained the complications that come along with killing just one character from the show. “When Barb dies, it’s two seasons worth of grappling with that. So imagine Mike dying, it’s like is that something we’re interested in exploring or not interested in exploring? Eddie’s death is going to have huge repercussions on season five,” he said. “Every death has impact. As we’re moving into the final season, I think more of that’s on the table because … we’ll see.” Further defending himself and his brother, Ross, Matt said there is “logic” behind everything that goes on in the plot.

The first part of the long-awaited fourth season of the hit Netflix series dropped in May, while the second part, which consisted of two long episodes, debuted on July 1. There were several deaths in the season, including Eddie, who became a fan favorite following his introduction at the beginning of the season. However, the core group of cast members, including Millie and the rest of the Hawkins kids, remain alive, although not completely well.

The fifth and final season of Stranger Things is expected to be released in 2024. “I think we’ll [shoot] next year. They’re finishing writing it this year, and they need to prep and stuff, so hopefully it’ll be this year,” David Harbour, who plays former Hawkins Police Chief Hopper, told GQ UK on July 4. “But I think that’s the plan. So it’d probably come out mid-2024, based on our track record.”