Priyanka Chopra Jokes That Nick Jonas Had A ‘Good Night’ The 1st Time He Wrote A Song About Her

Priyanka Chopra is in love with everything about Nick Jonas, including his songwriting abilities. The Citadel star, 40, appeared on The Howard Stern Show May 1 and reflected on the first time her 30-year-old husband wrote a song about her. “The first time he did that, Howard – now, that was a good night for him,” she said with a laugh. Priyanka explained that she found out Nick had written a song about her for the first time while they were in the car on their way to lunch, shortly after they started dating.

“He plays this song and uses words and phrases that are very me. Phrases that I’ve used,” Priyanka said. “I didn’t wanna presume it so I didn’t say anything. I was like, ‘Oh, that’s an awesome song.’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, does it sound familiar?’ I was like, ‘A few words.’ He’s like, ‘Well I wrote this for you.’ ”

Priyanka then explained the moment when Nick “sealed the deal” in their relationship. “He said, ‘I’m not a man of too many words but my songs will be my love letters to you,’ ” she recalled, noting that it was in that moment, that she knew Nick was the one. The couple dated for only two months before they got engaged in July 2018. They got married in December 2018 and welcomed their daughter Malti via surrogacy in January 2022.

Priyanka remembered the origins of her relationship with Nick during her Howard Stern interview. She talked about how nervous she was when Nick asked her out on a date after they connected at the Met Gala. “I wasn’t looking for a relationship at that time,” she said. “I was afraid of getting my heart broken. I’d just been through the wringer.”

Eventually, Priyanka agreed to go with Nick — and some of their friends — to see Beauty and the Beast at L.A.’s Hollywood Bowl. Nick asked Priyanka to go to the Dodgers game the next day, which is where they really hit it off. “I don’t know my baseball from my football. But I was very excited to go have alone time with him,” Priyanka told Howard. “And I felt butterflies. I woke up early and it was just a feeling I hadn’t felt in a long time. It was uphill from there.”