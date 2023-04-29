Allison Holker Receives Half Of Late Husband Twitch’s Estate 5 Months After His Death As She Raises Their 3 Kids

Allison Holker will receive half of her late husband Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ estate, as well as any future artistic earnings. The dancer, 35 was successful in her wish two months after filing the California Spousal Property Petition in February per the Superior Court of California, per documents obtained by HollywoodLife on Saturday, April 29. The filing was made just weeks after the DJ’s death by suicide, who passed without any will in place — despite being married since 2013, and the father of their three children Weslie Fowler, 14, Maddox Laurel Boss, 6, and Zaia Boss, 3. Twitch was just 40 when he died on Dec. 13, 2022.

California law states that the surviving spouse is entitled to half of their estate, however, the living member must file a legal petition to prove that they are indeed married or common law. Per the documents signed off by a Judge, Allison is indeed recognized as Twitch’s wife since 2013 — and has been now granted “property passing” rights. Allison also is entitled to receive royalties from any of his appearances via SAG/AFTRA, Disney and more, as well as interest from his Goldman Sachs Investment account. Beyond that, Anoka County, Minnesota native has received 100% of the shares in his company, Stephen Boss Productions, Inc.

In the February filing, Allison stated that he didn’t have a net worth when they wed in 2013, which was a year before he joined The Ellen DeGeneres Show as a DJ and became a household name. She said he had “only personal effects of little value” in the filing, which was a petition for both “confirmation of property belonging to the surviving spouse” and a “determination of property belonging to the surviving spouse” — but not a filing to seek administration of his estate.

A day after his death, Allison took to Instagram to mourn her husband of nine years, who’s cause of death was confirmed to be via “gunshot wound to the head” according to a coroner’s report. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends, and community above all else, and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans,” she said in her initial, heartrending tribute.

“To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt,” she also said via Instagram. “I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children. Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”