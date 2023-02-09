Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Reportedly Died Without A Will: Allison Holker Filing For Half Of His Estate

Allison Holker filed court documents to receive half of her husband Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ estate nearly two months after his death in December. The dancer, 35, filed a California Spousal Property Petition in family court on Monday, February 6, according to documents viewed by Page Six. The filing revealed that tWitch, who died by suicide at 40 in December, did not leave behind a will.

In the filing, Allison claimed that tWitch had “only personal effects of little value” before becoming the house DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2014. She also said that he didn’t have a net worth when they got married in 2013.

Because Stephen didn’t have a will, Allison filed both a “confirmation of property belonging to the surviving spouse” and a “determination of property belonging to the surviving spouse.” Allison’s filing did note that she wasn’t looking to have administration of her late husband’s estate. “This includes any interest in a trade or business name of any unincorporated business or an interest in any unincorporated business that the deceased partner was operating or managing at the time of death,” the filing said.

Allison and Stephen were married for nine years before his death. They shared three children: Weslie Fowler, 14, Maddox Laurel Boss, 6, and Zaia Boss, 3. Since tWitch’s death, Allison has paid tribute to her late husband on a few occasions. A few days after his death, she shared a sweet Instagram photo of him and captioned it: “My ONE and ONLY Oh how my heart aches. We miss you so much.”

Stephen’s funeral was held in January, and many of his loved ones paid tribute to him. His wife posted a montage of photos of him, and wrote a heartfelt caption on her Instagram. “To my husband, best friend, babe, Chee-chalker, Superman and father of my children I LOVE YOU FOREVER and ALWAYS! We will forever remember you as the true beacon of light that you were and we will continue to cast your light and love throughout the world. Thank you for our incredible memories and our beautiful life shared together,” she wrote.