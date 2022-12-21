Allison Holker Says Her ‘Heart Aches’ In 1st IG Post Since Husband Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Death

Allison Holker, 34, shared her first Instagram post since the tragic death of her husband Stephen “tWitch” Boss by suicide. The doting wife posted a sweet photo of her with the late DJ, who was 40 at the time of his death, and added a heartbreaking caption that revealed her pain from the loss. “My ONE and ONLY Oh how my heart aches. We miss you so much,” the caption read.

Shortly after the post went public, Allison received a large number of responses from family, friends, and fans that were full of love and support. Ellen DeGeneres, who hosted the show that Stephen disc jockeyed for years, also responded with a touching comment. “There is so much love coming to you. I hope you can feel it,” it read.

Allison’s memorable post comes just a week after Stephen’s body was found in a motel in Los Angeles, CA. His cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and he reportedly left a suicide note, which talked about challenges he was going through, but it hasn’t been publicly released. Allison released a statement to People that confirmed the tragedy, shortly after the devastating news started making headlines.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” she told the outlet at the time. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

Stephen’s death happened just days after he and Allison celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary. Allison shared a post on the special day that featured several of their wedding photos and a caption full of gratitude. “It’s our 9th anniversary!! I couldn’t be more grateful to celebrate this perfect magical day!!! Saying YES to @sir_twitch_alot has been one of the best decisions I have ever made in my life!! I feel so blessed and loved!! I love you baby and I will never take you or OUR love for granted! I LOVE YOU #happyanniversary #bosswedding2013,” she wrote.

Stephen also shared several photos, including a black and white photo of the two of them dancing on their wedding day. “Happy anniversary my love @allisonholker #9years ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” he wrote alongside them.