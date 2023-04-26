‘Bachelorette’ Star Becca Kufrin Pregnant & Expecting 1st Baby With Thomas Jacobs

Becca Kufrin is going to be a mother! The Bachelorette Season 22 lead announced on April 26 that she and her fiancé Thomas Jacobs are expecting their first child together. Becca, 33, and Thomas, 29, both shared the exciting news on their respective Instagram accounts with a slideshow of pics from a recent pregnancy photoshoot. In the pics, seen here, the happy couple smiled together as they held their ultrasound pics. Their two pups were also included in the shoot, and a letterboard read, “Party of 5 coming September 2023″. The video played to George Ezra‘s ballad, “Sweetest Human Being Alive.”

“Party of 5 coming September 2023. Little Bebe, we can’t wait to meet you, hold you, and watch you grow,” Becca and Thomas both wrote in their posts. “We already love you to the moon and back – mom & dad”.

It appears that both Becca and Thomas got their happy ending after a tumultuous past in the romance department. The Minnesota native was first introduced to Bachelor Nation during Season 22 of The Bachelor, where she got engaged to Arie Luyendyk Jr. during his season finale, just to then get dumped so he could propose to Lauren Burnham. She was then named Bachelorette for Season 14 of the hit series, and viewers thought she found her match in Garrett Yrigoyen. Sadly, that ended in heartbreak as well.

Becca met the real estate broker on season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2021 after he was dumped by Katie Thurston on Season 17 of The Bachelorette. Although Thomas and Becca seemed to be going strong, they went their separate ways during the show’s finale episode. However, they were back together by the time it aired and announced it with a sweet montage of their memories shared on Instagram. “I’m sorry for breaking up with you on national television, but I’ll take every day to make it up to you, Tommy,” Becca captioned the announcement post. “Thanks for making my heart smile far more than it ever has. Now time to start this real life @thomasajacobs”.

Then, in May 2022, Becca revealed that she proposed to Thomas in San Diego, Calif. — and he said yes! “In the ultimate plot twist…HE SAID YES!” the reality star captioned her announcement post. “We’ve been keeping this secret just between us and close family & friends for a while but we’re so excited to shout it from the rooftops! I finally found my chauffeur for life and the one who makes my heart smile every single day. I can’t wait to do it all with you Tommy, thanks for making me the happiest gal alive. I love you to the moon & back”. Thomas planned a proposal a few months later for Becca.

The pregnancy news comes after Thomas reportedly let fans know he and Becca were trying for a kid in May 2022. Congrats to the expectant parents!