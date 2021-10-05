Breaking News

‘BIP’: Thomas Cries & Walks Away From Becca After She Breaks Up With Him

Becca Kufrin looked like she was on her way to finding love in Paradise, but she decided to end her relationship with Thomas Jacobs ahead of the final rose ceremony.

Although Thomas Jacobs and Becca Kufrin hit it off following their one-on-one date on Bachelor in Paradise, their relationship didn’t last until the end of the show. During the Oct. 5 finale episode, Thomas and Becca called it quits. The decision came ahead of the overnight fantasy suite dates, which was when the remaining couples on the beach had to decide if they wanted to continue with their journey toward a possible engagement or head home.

Becca admitted she was “anxious” ahead of the fantasy suites. She told the girls that he was aware that she needed more from him. As for Thomas, he has “cherished” his time with Becca. “I don’t want it to end here,” he said. “I want to see where this could go.”

Thomas Jacobs and Becca Kufrin during a one-on-one date. (ABC)

When they sat down to talk, Becca told Thomas that he was an “unexpected” surprise. However, she admitted that she felt “sometimes it’s too good to be true and that scares me.” That’s when she dropped the bomb on Thomas. “I think what’s best for both of us is to not continue and not go to the fantasy suites and not show up tomorrow,” she said.

Thomas was blindsided. “Everything inside me screams that I’m falling in love with you,” he told Becca. She replied that she hadn’t heard any of this before. “There’s just something that’s missing, something more that’s lacking,” Becca said. Thomas started to get emotional. He trusted her wishes, even though he didn’t agree with them.

Thomas got up and walked away immediately after the split. Becca ran after him. “I don’t want you to leave here not thinking that I didn’t care,” Becca said to Thomas when she caught up with him. He cried in her arms. “I wish you could see the faith that I have in us,” Thomas quivered.

In the car, Becca admitted that it sucked she’s now seeing “another side” of Thomas. She now felt “torn” over her decision to end things with him.

Thomas Jacobs and Becca Kufrin converse on ‘Bachelor in Paradise.’ (ABC)

Thomas and Becca both arrived in Paradise AFTER the first rose ceremony. Thomas quickly hit it off with Tammy Ly, and she gave him her rose over her former flame, Aaron Clancy, at the second rose ceremony. Meanwhile, Becca didn’t have any specific connections before the rose ceremony, so she gave Aaron her rose at the last minute.

The following week, Becca got a one-on-one date card and, with Tammy’s blessing, she took Thomas on the date. The two hit it off and sparks were definitely flying between them. Thomas ended things with a devastated Tammy and gave his rose to Becca at the next rose ceremony. Before the split, the two spent the rest of their time on the show getting to know each other, although their relationship wasn’t very heavily highlighted on-camera.