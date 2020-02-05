Tammy Ly: 5 Things To Know About The Polarizing Contestant On ‘The Bachelor’

After making enemies of several fellow contestants on the Feb. 3 episode of ‘The Bachelor,’ Tammy Ly has drawn mixed reactions from viewers of the show.

Tammy Ly got into fights with several different women during the Feb. 3 episode of The Bachelor, and one of her feuds has landed her on a 2-on-1 date during the upcoming Feb. 5 episode. Tammy and Mykenna Dorn will be on this season’s awkward 2-on-1 date, which means that Peter Weber will have to choose to keep just one of them after their time together. Tammy is not afraid to speak her mind, and is going into the date with a confident attitude, according to previews from the episode. Here’s more to know about her:

1. She works as a real estate agent. Tammy currently works as a Licensed Real Estate Agent for Keller Williams Reality, Inc. in Syracuse, New York. She also works as a Sales Producer for Allstate. These jobs allow her to “offer dual services in real estate and Allstate insurance,” according to her LinkedIn. Tammy received her New York State Property & Casualty Insurance License in 2015, her NYS Life Insurance License in April 2016, and her NYS Real Estate Salesperson License in Feb. 2018.

2. She went to college in upstate NY. Tammy received her Associate’s degree in Business Administration and Management from Onondaga Community College in 2015. She then obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Business, Management, Marketing and Related Support Services from Oswego University in 2017.

3. She was on the boys’ wrestling team in high school. When Tammy first expressed interest in joining the boys’ wrestling team, she was turned away. However, she threatened to file a Title IX complaint against her school, and was eventually welcome on the team. She had a 7-1 record.

4. She loves to travel. Tammy loves traveling, and revealed that she has a vanity license plate that reads “JETSETTR.”

5. Her parents are divorced. Tammy’s Bachelor bio says that the 24-year-old helped raise her younger sister after her parents’ split. She has been working since she was in high school to help support herself.