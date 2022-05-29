The Bachelor’s Becca Kufrin Proposes To BF Thomas Jacobs: ‘He Said Yes’

Congratulations are in order for Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs! The Bachelor in Paradise alums are ready to walk down the aisle together! Becca took to her Instagram on Sunday, May 29 to reveal she popped the question to her handsome beau and that they have been keeping their engagement a “secret” for quite some time! The reality star attached a gorgeous photo album of the couple to the announcement, including a close-up of the ring she gave Thomas, as seen here!

“In the ultimate plot twist…HE SAID YES!” Becca captioned the snaps. “We’ve been keeping this secret just between us and close family & friends for a while but we’re so excited to shout it from the rooftops! I finally found my chauffeur for life and the one who makes my heart smile every single day. I can’t wait to do it all with you Tommy, thanks for making me the happiest gal alive. I love you to the moon & back.”

Becca and Thomas met while filming the seventh season of Bachelor in Paradise in June, 2021. During the show, Becca said she wasn’t ready to get engaged, so she broke things off with Thomas before leaving the beach. However, during the finale, the pair revealed that they had reunited after the cameras stopped rolling.

Thomas EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife how the pair rekindled their romance. “Becca reached out,” he explained back in November. “It was something I was hoping [for]. I left in a vulnerable place, leaving my faith somewhat in her hands because I knew what we had. I was rewarded for that and it was something that, right when we re-connected, we didn’t skip a beat. The person who she saw on the beach was the person who she saw in real life.”

“It was right where we left off and it’s growing every day since then,” he added. “Since then, we’ve probably spend no more than five days apart and it’s been awesome.” He also admitted he went all-in as soon as Becca contacted him. “I had zero fear in my body,” he explained. “I was just 100 percent focused on the relationship I wanted and the person who I wanted to be with.”

