Exclusive Interview

Thomas Jacobs Reveals Why He Had ‘Zero Fear’ About Rekindling With Becca Kufrin After ‘BIP’

ABC
BACHELOR IN PARADISE - ABC's "Bachelor in Paradise" stars Abigail. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)
BACHELOR IN PARADISE - “708” – Heading into the long-awaited cocktail party, five women prepare to be sent home, but first, they’ll have to make it through one of the craziest nights in Paradise history. Starting off with a bang, the beach’s most controversial couple faces a reckoning they can’t come back from. Then, one couple pays a visit to the Boom Boom Room, another endures a birthday breakup of epic proportions, and one unlucky lady gets a second chance at love, all before the rose ceremony even begins. When the roses are finally handed out, there’s one more surprise in store…WHAT?! Lil Jon has arrived as the next guest host and he’s not playing around, OKAY? In fact, he brought a whole new batch of guys with him who will make their entrances soon. Later, as a new day begins, it feels like a fresh start in Paradise. But is there more hope or heartbreak on the horizon for these beachgoers? Only time will tell on “Bachelor in Paradise,” TUESDAY, SEPT. 14 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) THOMAS, REBECCA KUFRIN
BACHELOR IN PARADISE - “705” – Watch out Paradise, there’s a storm brewing. As the women prepare to hand out their roses, nerves are getting the better of the men. But just when the future seems written, guest host Lance Bass has one more surprise up his sleeve, and it’s a big one. For the first time, a Bachelorette has made her way to Mexico and Becca Kufrin – rose in hand – is bringing the heat to the beach. Is that all? Not a chance. More familiar faces will make their entrances and the remaining couples will be put to the test, none more than Joe and Serena who will face their biggest challenge yet … and her name is Kendall, on “Bachelor in Paradise,” TUESDAY, AUG. 31 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) ABIGAIL, NOAH
BACHELOR IN PARADISE - ““709” – There’s more than one storm brewing this week in Paradise. Picking up right where we left off, a devastated Kendall shares a tearful confession with her former beau, but a coupled-up Joe just can’t tell her what she wants to hear. Then, guest host Lil Jon attempts to turn up the heat, bringing in two new guys who are ready to make up for lost time. Meanwhile, some couples are taking it to the next level while others hit stumbling blocks, but things only get more complicated as clouds roll in and Paradise is forced to take a break from the beach. When the clouds part, even if there isn’t a lot of damage from the storm, that doesn’t mean there won’t be a mess to clean up on “Bachelor in Paradise,” TUESDAY, SEPT. 21 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) NATASHA, ED View Gallery View Gallery 35 Photos.
and

Even though Becca Kufrin broke his heart on ‘BIP,’ Thomas Jacobs had no hesitations when it came to getting back together post-show. Plus, is an engagement in their future? He gave us all the scoop!

Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs are living in bliss after rekindling their romance following Bachelor in Paradise. “Life’s amazing,” Thomas gushed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the Movember X Barry’s charity event to kick off the month of Movember and raise awareness for men’s mental health. “Life’s good. It’s a weird, new normal and I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”

Thomas and Becca met while filming season seven of Bachelor in Paradise in June. They were a strong couple on the show, but before fantasy suites, Becca began having doubts that the relationship was “too good to be true.” She wasn’t ready to get engaged, so she broke things off with Thomas before leaving the beach. However, during the show’s Oct. 5 finale, they revealed that they had gotten back together post-filming.

thomas jacobs becca kufrin
Thomas Jacobs and Becca Kufrin on ‘BIP.’ (ABC)

Now, Thomas reveals how it all went down. “Becca reached out,” he explained. “It was something I was hoping [for]. I left in a vulnerable place, leaving my faith somewhat in her hands because I knew what we had. I was rewarded for that and it was something that, right when we re-connected, we didn’t skip a beat. The person who she saw on the beach was the person who she saw in real life. We both got the clarity and answers that we needed and realized that we wanted to be with each other.”

Related Gallery

'Bachelor In Paradise': See The Hottest PDA Photos Of Season 7 -- Joe, Serena & More

BACHELOR IN PARADISE - “709” – There’s more than one storm brewing this week in Paradise. Picking up right where we left off, a devastated Kendall shares a tearful confession with her former beau, but a coupled-up Joe just can’t tell her what she wants to hear. Then, guest host Lil Jon attempts to turn up the heat, bringing in two new guys who are ready to make up for lost time. Meanwhile, some couples are taking it to the next level while others hit stumbling blocks, but things only get more complicated as clouds roll in and Paradise is forced to take a break from the beach. When the clouds part, even if there isn’t a lot of damage from the storm, that doesn’t mean there won’t be a mess to clean up on “Bachelor in Paradise,” TUESDAY, SEPT. 21 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) KENNY, MARI
BACHELOR IN PARADISE - “710” – Time is running out in paradise, but before these beachgoers can look toward the future, they’ll have to deal with the present. Ahead of the rose ceremony, tension between Aaron and Ivan escalates, but it’s not long before a shocking discovery has everyone switching sides. After the roses have been handed out, the final guest host emerges. Newcomers hit the beach, and one couple learns how to open up. Later, those still on the beach will dance the night away at a totally rad ‘80s-themed prom where, just like in high school, there will be plenty of laughter and tears, a shocking breakup and enough drama to fill three hours. “Bachelor in Paradise” airs TUESDAY, SEPT. 28 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) MAURISSA, RILEY
BACHELOR IN PARADISE - “710” – Time is running out in paradise, but before these beachgoers can look toward the future, they’ll have to deal with the present. Ahead of the rose ceremony, tension between Aaron and Ivan escalates, but it’s not long before a shocking discovery has everyone switching sides. After the roses have been handed out, the final guest host emerges. Newcomers hit the beach, and one couple learns how to open up. Later, those still on the beach will dance the night away at a totally rad ‘80s-themed prom where, just like in high school, there will be plenty of laughter and tears, a shocking breakup and enough drama to fill three hours. “Bachelor in Paradise” airs TUESDAY, SEPT. 28 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) WELLS ADAMS, JOE, SERENA P.

thomas jacobs becca kufrin
Thomas Jacobs and Becca Kufrin have a date on ‘BIP.’ (ABC)

Thomas said that he and Becca got back together “immediately” after she reached out to him. “It was right where we left off and it’s growing every day since then,” he said. “Since then, we’ve probably spend no more than five days apart and it’s been awesome.” For the 28-year-old, there was no hesitation about taking Becca back. “I had zero fear in my body,” he admitted. “I was just 100 percent focused on the relationship I wanted and the person who I wanted to be with.”

As for a future engagement, Thomas played coy — but it definitely seems to be in the cards! “If I was a betting man, I would not put money against that,” he told us. However, despite the buzz from Bachelor Nation, he’s not feeling pressure to take the next step. “This feels like the most healthy, normal relationship I’ve ever had,” he admitted. “It’s just a little more people who are invested in it. But at the end of the day, that doesn’t matter to who we are. That doesn’t impact our relationship. We’re just normal people living normal lives.”
For now, Thomas and Becca still have their own homes — she has one in L.A., and he has one in San Diego — so they’re living between both place. “It’s as close as living together without living together,” he revealed. “She has multiple closets at my house. I have stuff at her house. You know it’s official when you have toothbrushes at each other’s places!”