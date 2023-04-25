Lionel Richie Gushes Over Sofia’s New Husband After Wedding & Says He Was ‘Crying’ At Ceremony

Days after Sofia Richie tied the knot with Elliot Grainge, her father, Lionel Richie, was still glowing from the 'humbling' and emotional experience.

“This is [my] baby girl,” Lionel Richie told Entertainment Tonight on Monday (Apr. 24), after American Idol’s live show and days after he walked his daughter, Sofia Richie, down the aisle. Sofia, 24, tied the knot with Elliot Grainge, and Lionel, 73, said the experience of seeing his daughter get married was deeply moving. “All I can say to you is, for every dad that’s ever been this way or getting ready to experience it, it is a humbling time in your life. Because you’re handing one of the loves of your life away.”

Lionel also said that he had no worries about who his daughter would marry. “But really, I’ll tell you a story, I’ve known Elliot since he was 9,” the “Dancing on the Ceiling” singer said. “So interestingly enough, I didn’t have to vet the kid. I know who he is!” Lionel said that he and Elliot’s father, Universal Music Group CEO Lucian Grainge, had been “friends [for] a very long time. I love [Elliot]. I love them. So, it was really great. I mean, I was crying. It was a great ceremony. I love that it was one of those moments I will never, ever forget.”

Sofia and Elliot, 29, married on Apr. 22 at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Southern France. She wore a long-sleeved Chanel wedding dress with sequin details for the event, attended by celebs like  Cameron Diaz with Benji Madden, Sofia’s sister Nicole Richie with Joel Madden, and Paris Hilton. The wedding took place a year after Elliott got down on one knee, proposing with an emerald-cut diamond ring.

Sofia shared highlights from the wedding on her TikTok. In one video,  viewers saw all the greatest moments from the event, including the kiss, the explosive fireworks display that commemorated the reception, when Lionel serenaded his daughter to the tune of “My Girl,” and a moment when Sofia was jumping around the stage while Joel and Benji gave a private Good Charlotte concert. Sofia also shared the moment she threw the bouquet to her bridal party.

At the end of the wedding weekend, Sofia debuted her diamond wedding ring while enjoying some crepes. The silver band is covered in diamonds and complements her engagement ring (which, an expert told HollywoodLife, was worth about $800,000).

