Pregnant Rihanna Carries Son, 11 Months, Shopping At Louis Vuitton In Paris: Photos

A very pregnant Rihanna was spotted on a luxury shopping spree with her adorable 11-month-old son in Paris! The “Umbrella” singer carried the tiny tot, whom she shares with A$AP Rocky, as she left the Louis Vuitton store looking like a billion bucks on Friday, April 21. With her baby belly on full display, Rihanna turned all the heads in another one of her incredible ensembles.

Her purple mesh crop top left little to the imagination as she paired it with a color block jacket featuring a fuzzy-trimmed section. Rocking ripped denim and some designer shades on top of her slicked back hair, Rihanna looked cool and confident hitting the Parisian streets.

The Super Bowl performer hasn’t been shy with sharing her first son with the world. A few weeks ago, she took to her Instagram to share snaps of her baby boy and made a crack about him being upset that he would miss her perform live at the 2023 Academy Awards. “My son when he found out his sibling is going to the Oscars and not him,” Rihanna captioned the photo of the boy looking adorably grumpy (below). She tagged the cute post, “@theacademy #oscarnominee #oscarperformancein1week.” And yes, Rihanna slayed at the Oscars.

While she joked that her son was jealous of his soon-to-be-arriving sibling, Rihanna’s efforts to keep her second pregnancy a secret was no laughing matter. Fans were clueless about Rihanna’s baby bump until she revealed it during her incredible halftime show at Super Bowl LVII! It was such a secret, that even Rihanna’s own dad didn’t know the couple were expecting until she performed at the State Farm Stadium.

And although she has remained relatively private with her pregnancies, motherhood definitely appears to agree with Rihanna, as she gushed about it during an interview promoting her Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 show. “Life starts over when you become a parent, it’s life that you’ve never known before,” she said to Access Hollywood. “When he looks at me in my eyes, my whole soul is like…I can’t tell if it’s cold or hot,” she said. “It’s just like dropping, it’s like amazing.”