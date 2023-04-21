Gabby Windey Rocks Sexy Dress She Would’ve Worn For Clayton Echard’s Proposal

This is not the interaction Bachelor fans expected to see to close the week. Bachelor Season 26 lead Clayton Echard sent fans into a frenzy on Thursday, April 20 after he left a flirty comment on his former Bachelor contestant, Gabby Windey‘s, Instagram photo. Gabby, 32, took to the ‘gram to share stunning photos of herself in a black halter neck gown, which she claimed was originally purchased for a special moment. “Cl*y ton was supposed to propose to me in this dress,” she captioned the post, which can be seen below.

To fans’ surprise, the 29-year-old Bachelor Nation star commented on her pic. “Bring the dress to Scottsdale this weekend,” Clayton cheekily commented. Is it getting hot in here, or what? Gabby has not yet replied to the comment as of this writing.

As fans know, Gabby was in the final three in Clayton’s season of The Bachelor alongside Rachel Recchia and Susie Evans, and instantly became one of Clayton’s top two choices after Susie, 29, dumped him upon learning he slept with Rachel and Gabby during their Fantasy Suite dates. The reality star then made headlines when he admitted he was in love with all three of them. However, at the end of the season, it was Susie’s absence that made Clayton know he wanted to be with her. He broke up with both Rachel and Gabby, and dated Susie for several months after the show.

Susie and Clayton broke up in Sept. 2022 and noted that it was a “painful decision” that was not “taken lightly”, according to their lengthy breakup announcement they shared on Instagram. “Although this last year together has brought us so much joy and so many laughs, there has also been a significant amount of pain. We know no healthy relationship comes without its struggles, but we’ve realized that we were not prepared for the external forces that hindered our ability to not only heal as individuals but also as a couple,” they explained. “We both are focused on continuing to work on ourselves, so we can be the best version of ourselves.”

Gabby received widespread support from fans when she stood up for herself against Clayton when he tried to apologize to her for leading her on during the Bachelor Season 26 finale. “I really don’t have anything to say. Thank you, I know it was hard to come here and tell us, but I think you were too late. And for both of us, you could have thought about it before, putting yourself in our shoes. So that’s it, I think, for me,” she said as cameras rolled.

And when Clayton chased after her, she only grilled him further. “I can’t believe anything you say, not one thing. You asked me to stay because you were pissed and your pride was hurt because Susie left,” she slammed. “So what is the difference?” she continued. “Honestly, like a couple of days doesn’t seem to make that big of a difference, Clayton. Except that one time it was going to be my decision, which you didn’t want it to be, and now it’s your decision so, it’s easier.”

Gabby went on to be the co-Bachelorette with Rachel for the show’s 19th season. Gabby got engaged to Erich Schwer for ABC cameras, but they have since separated. She also competed on Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars, on which she was a standout contestant.