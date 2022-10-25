Gabby Windey Reveals How Erich Schwer Feels About Her Sexy ‘DWTS’ Routines With Val Chmerkovskiy



Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy have their eyes on the mirrorball prize. During Michael Bublé Night, Gabby and Val sizzled with their sensual rumba to “Home.” Gabby and Val spoke with reporters after the show, including HollywoodLife, about what Gabby’s fiance Erich Schwer thinks about Gabby and Val’s hot performances in the ballroom.

“Erich’s really supportive. I think it’s a learning curve for all of us,” Gabby said. “We’ve never been in this arena before, but it was great having Jenna [Johnson] to come into the rehearsal space and teach me and get to learn from her. Erich has been so supportive. He understands this is a performance and we have a goal.”

Jenna, a DWTS pro who is currently expecting her first child with Val, joined Gabby and her husband for rehearsals and urged them to get up close and personal with each other. Gabby and Val earned a 46 out of 50 for their performance. The week before, Gabby and Val earned the first perfect score of the season.

Now that they have survived yet another week of the competition, Gabby and Val are looking ahead to Halloween Night. Val explained why he’s ready to tackle the Argentine tango with Gabby.

“I think rumba challenged us in ways that were really beneficial moving forward, especially into next week with the Argentine tango because there are a lot of elements that we could draw from this week,” Val said. “Also, just the performance aspect of it, I think Gabby has made incredible strides in that department so going into Halloween Week I think is the perfect time for us, where we are as a couple, where we are as performers, where we are as ballroom dancers.”

Erich has been in the audience supporting Gabby for several weeks. After Gabby and Erich went public with their engagement following The Bachelorette finale, Erich cheered his fiancee on in the ballroom. Gabby sweetly went up to Erich and kissed him after her gorgeous Viennese waltz on Elvis Presley Night.

“I feel like we have a whole new part of our relationship to explore and that’s our focus right now — just enjoying each other and reveling in the new love and new relationship bliss!” Gabby told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays on Disney+.